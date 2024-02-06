Senior Center Menus for Dec. 16-20

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Chicken sandwich or chicken livers, warm-corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or Oreo cheesecake.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or multi-bean soup, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or crackers and chilled applesauce or apple dump cake.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or roasted chicken thighs, spinach Au Gratin, breaded cauliflower, whole-grain biscuit and chilled peaches or German-chocolate cake.
Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham slice, dressing, gravy, candied sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, cranberry-orange salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pumpkin dessert or assorted pies.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smotherned bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.
Jackson
Monday: Ham slice or boneless chicken wings, Au Gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, roll and pineapple tidbits or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken breast filet or fish sandwich, roll, green beans, corn and peaches.
Wednesday: Beef macaroni casserole or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, Parmesan peas, garlic bread and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, roll and pecan pie or citrus salad.
Friday: Chili with beef and beans with peanut butter sandwich or baked or fried fish, coleslaw, potato wedges, crackers or cornbread and fruit cocktail.
