Senior Center Menus for Dec. 16-20

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken sandwich or chicken livers, warm-corn salad, pickled beets, potato chips, whole-grain bun and tropical fruit or Oreo cheesecake.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or multi-bean soup, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll or crackers and chilled applesauce or apple dump cake.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or roasted chicken thighs, spinach Au Gratin, breaded cauliflower, whole-grain biscuit and chilled peaches or German-chocolate cake.

Thursday: Roast turkey or glazed ham slice, dressing, gravy, candied sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, cranberry-orange salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free pumpkin dessert or assorted pies.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smotherned bratwurst, potato salad, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cook's choice dessert.