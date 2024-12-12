Doug Austin’s impact on Cape community ‘visible and measurable’

Leonard Douglas "Doug" Austin of Cape Girardeau who was "instrumental" in promoting Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) and dedicated to his church community passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 85 years old.
Austin was a member of Bethany Baptist Church where he had once served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher.
"He also served as Christian Life director and executive board member of Cape Girardeau Baptist Association, was a member of the executive board of Missouri Baptist Convention, a trustee of Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and a member of Gideon International and served on the restoration of Old Bethel Baptist Church," Austin's obituary states.
Bethany Baptist Church lead pastor Shawn Wasson said Austin was never "bashful" or "ashamed" of his faith. Wasson recollected Austin always sending a note of encouragement to people all over the state in "different capacities" from politicians, community leaders, friends and acquaintances.
He said Austin was a "real Barnabas" referring to the biblical person Barnabas whose name means son of encouragement. Wasson said Austin was lucid and serving to the very end of his life.
Wasson described Austin as even when his bones would break easily, he didn't sit around feeling sorry for himself.
"When he couldn't get out and do anything. He got on the phone, and he called our shut-ins and checked on them and encouraged them," Wasson said.
He described Austin as "instrumental" to SALT and said he always had a "heart" for law enforcement.
"(Austin) really wanted to make sure that the families of fallen officers (were) recognized and that the legacy of all the officers from our region were remembered," Wasson said.
SALT member and former Secret Service agent Paul Nenninger said he remembered Austin getting involved with the organization in 2008 or 2009. He said Austin helped expand the SALT law enforcement memorial from Cape Girardeau County Park North to the inside of Cape Girardeau's Conservation Nature Center conference room.
Nenninger described Austin as having a "great passion" for promoting the memorial. The memorial has since moved to be presented at Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road, in Cape Girardeau.
He said Austin would do multiple duties to promote SALT including meeting with the press and radio for the organization. Nenninger said Austin was never at a loss for words and he had a "phenomenal personality".
"He was known to greet people, singing, ‘You are my sunshine’," Nenninger said.
Wasson said Austin's two favorite words were "visible and measurable".
"He just felt like he had to take responsibility and take charge of things," Wasson said. "He'd pick up the ball and run with it."
