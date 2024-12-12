Doug Austin’s impact on Cape community ‘visible and measurable’

Leonard Douglas "Doug" Austin of Cape Girardeau who was "instrumental" in promoting Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) and dedicated to his church community passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 85 years old.

Austin was a member of Bethany Baptist Church where he had once served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher.

"He also served as Christian Life director and executive board member of Cape Girardeau Baptist Association, was a member of the executive board of Missouri Baptist Convention, a trustee of Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and a member of Gideon International and served on the restoration of Old Bethel Baptist Church," Austin's obituary states.

Bethany Baptist Church lead pastor Shawn Wasson said Austin was never "bashful" or "ashamed" of his faith. Wasson recollected Austin always sending a note of encouragement to people all over the state in "different capacities" from politicians, community leaders, friends and acquaintances.

He said Austin was a "real Barnabas" referring to the biblical person Barnabas whose name means son of encouragement. Wasson said Austin was lucid and serving to the very end of his life.

Wasson described Austin as even when his bones would break easily, he didn't sit around feeling sorry for himself.

"When he couldn't get out and do anything. He got on the phone, and he called our shut-ins and checked on them and encouraged them," Wasson said.