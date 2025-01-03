All sections
March 1, 2025

Adopt kittens 3-1-25

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary is accepting applications for five kittens born Feb. 2. Ready for adoption at 8 weeks, visit 359 Cree Lane, Jackson, to meet them and other pets.

These kittens were born Feb. 2 and will be ready at 8 weeks. There are three males and two females. The shelter is accepting applications now. If you have room in your heart and home for these kittens or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Shelter

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

These kittens were born Feb. 2 and will be ready at 8 weeks. There are three males and two females. The shelter is accepting applications now. If you have room in your heart and home for these kittens or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

