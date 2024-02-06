All sections
CommunityMarch 1, 2025

Senior Center Menus for March 3-7

Check out the delicious senior center menus for Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7, in Cape Girardeau/Scott City and Jackson, featuring a variety of comforting dishes such as pasta, meatloaf, roast turkey and more.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Poppyseed chicken with rice or salmon patty with dill cream sauce, steamed broccoli, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or carrot cake.

Thursday: Roast turkey with dressing and gravy or lasagna with garlic bread, green beans, glazed carrots and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cream pie.

Friday: Beef and bean chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, 1/2 baked potato, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.

Jackson

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, peas and carrots, kraut, roll and peaches or fancy fruit.

Thursday: Broccoli-cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, potato wedges, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Barbecued pork on bun or baked or fried fish, fried okra, baked beans, roll and cake or Mandarin oranges.

