Senior Center Menus for March 3-7

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey bun cake.
Tuesday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach cobbler.
Wednesday: Poppyseed chicken with rice or salmon patty with dill cream sauce, steamed broccoli, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or carrot cake.
Thursday: Roast turkey with dressing and gravy or lasagna with garlic bread, green beans, glazed carrots and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cream pie.
Friday: Beef and bean chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, 1/2 baked potato, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.
Jackson
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or boneless chicken wings, Italian-blend veggies, corn, garlic bread and pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and mixed fruit or apple cobbler.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or Polish sausage on bun, peas and carrots, kraut, roll and peaches or fancy fruit.
Thursday: Broccoli-cheese soup with turkey sandwich or butterfly shrimp, potato wedges, garden salad, roll and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Barbecued pork on bun or baked or fried fish, fried okra, baked beans, roll and cake or Mandarin oranges.
