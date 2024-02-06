Senior Center Menus for March 3-7

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken Tetrazzini, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or honey bun cake.

Tuesday: Homemade meatloaf or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, whole-grain hot roll and warm spiced peaches or peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Poppyseed chicken with rice or salmon patty with dill cream sauce, steamed broccoli, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and Mandarin oranges or carrot cake.

Thursday: Roast turkey with dressing and gravy or lasagna with garlic bread, green beans, glazed carrots and sugar-free apple crisp or chocolate cream pie.

Friday: Beef and bean chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, 1/2 baked potato, steamed zucchini, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit salad or assorted cookies.