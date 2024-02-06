Learning to Draw at Workshops Hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library

Two weeks ago, Jean Martin retired from working as the user services supervisor at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Looking for something to do with her newfound free time, she decided to venture back to the library to take a series of fine art drawing classes designed specifically for people older than 55 years of age.

She says she likes to sketch and thought it would be enjoyable.

“I just was looking for something to do, to give me some direction. I took a drawing class in college, but I haven’t done anything in years, and so this just sound- ed like fun,” Martin says. “I’m a lifelong learner, so this was just my first foray into [that].”

The workshop series is funded by the Advancing Creative Aging Through State Library Leadership Initiative Grant, a joint initiative of Califa Group, Wyoming State Library, Missouri State Library and Lifetime Arts, made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Grant.

It’s the third of three fine art workshop courses hosted by the library throughout the past year aimed at cultivating arts and community for people older than 55 years of age. The first two workshop courses offered classes in fine art drawing and poetry.

For this third course, Joshua Newth, MFA, Southeast Missouri State University professor of art, will lead a series of eight guided sessions to help students grow in their fine art drawing skills. At the end of the eight weeks, the class will exhibit their work at the library on April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m., a show that will be open to the public.

“I really want to give people the confidence to continue to make art, to continue to draw or explore other creative avenues,” Newth says. “Everybody has it in them to be an artist, they just don’t realize it. And so, it’s a really good opportunity for a dozen or so people to be together, learn from one another, learn from someone like myself who has a little bit more experience, and just be in an environment where it’s positive and there’s no assessment, no grades. Just learn, have fun and take whatever you can away from this class and put it into some sort of artistic practice on your own.”