CommunityMarch 3, 2025

Discover your next favorite book at Cape Girardeau's Spring Local Author Fair

Join Cape Girardeau's Spring Local Author Fair on March 22 for a chance to meet local authors, enjoy panel discussions and discover new books. Open to all ages, registration is appreciated but not required.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Cape Girardeau Public Library will be hosting its Spring Local Author Fair from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22. This event, open to all ages, promises to be a haven for book enthusiasts, offering a chance to meet local authors, engage in discussions and discover an array of books.

The author fair will feature a panel discussion on the writing process, providing attendees with insights into the journeys of local authors. Author participants will be Twila Mason, Vivian Lee (writing as Vivian Selby), Jessica Ruesch (writing as Grace L. Crews), Robert Lowes, Jessica Hawkins (writing as Dani Loughary) and Megan Chilton. Each author brings their own unique perspective and caters to diverse literary tastes.

In addition to the panel, a Q&A session will allow attendees to interact directly with the authors, gaining deeper understanding of their inspirations and challenges, and foster a sense of community among readers and writers.

The fair will offer books for purchase, catering to readers of all ages, from children to adults. Attendees can explore various genres and maybe find their next favorite read.

For more information about the Spring Local Author Fair or to register — which is appreciated, but not required — visit the Cape Girardeau Public Library's website at https://www.capelibrary.org.

