Cape Girardeau Public Library will be hosting its Spring Local Author Fair from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22. This event, open to all ages, promises to be a haven for book enthusiasts, offering a chance to meet local authors, engage in discussions and discover an array of books.

The author fair will feature a panel discussion on the writing process, providing attendees with insights into the journeys of local authors. Author participants will be Twila Mason, Vivian Lee (writing as Vivian Selby), Jessica Ruesch (writing as Grace L. Crews), Robert Lowes, Jessica Hawkins (writing as Dani Loughary) and Megan Chilton. Each author brings their own unique perspective and caters to diverse literary tastes.