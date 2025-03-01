Through the Woods: And you thought she was nice

I took this photo the morning of Feb. 19. The area had received about 7 inches of snow a few days earlier. The early morning temperature was a few degrees above zero.

During winter in Southeast Missouri, it is typical for whitetail deer to travel in small herds for safety reasons. More eyes and noses locating potential danger is smart. I was watching a small herd of 12 deer, when I saw a larger doe head-butting a smaller doe, knocking it down.