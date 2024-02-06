Photo gallery: Discover Life Church Ladies Tea Party

Women gathered for the 21st Annual Ladies Tea Party at Discover Life Church on Feb. 28, 2025. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Special guest Dr. Jeanne Mayo shared an inspiring message: “You lead people with your strengths, but you connect people with your weaknesses.” Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

A worship team featuring members from Discover Life Church campuses in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Perryville led the congregation in song, with Stephanie Pullen featured here. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Lydia Pobst sings with heart as part of the worship team. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Attendees enjoyed a shopping spree at vendor tables before the main event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Julie Helderman Hawk of Jackson supported Square One Wellness. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Each vendor offered a gift that guests could enter to win by raffle, including these donated three-wick candles. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Mallorie Smith of Cape Girardeau showcases products to Waynetta Rodgers of Bernie. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Kyndal Whitfield and Kari Murphy of Charleston pose in front of one of the various photo booths. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

With warm cups of tea in hand, women connected in a cozy space of fellowship and reflection. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The event had a high turnout, with overflow parking needed in lots outside of the church. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Jennifer Carden sings with passion, hands raised in praise. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Attendees join in song. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The Discover Life Church worship team leads the audience in a moment of music and praise. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Applause fills the room as the audience responds. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Meredith Pobst, pastor at Discover Life Church-Sikeston, opens the event with an introductory prayer. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Pastor Rose Brothers of the Discover Life Church-Cape Girardeau location expresses gratitude to attendees for making the event a success. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian