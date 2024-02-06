All sections
CommunityMarch 3, 2025

Photo gallery: Discover Life Church Ladies Tea Party

Discovery Life Church in Cape Girardeau hosted its 21st annual Ladies Tea Party, featuring guest speaker Dr. Jeanne Mayo, who emphasized the power of connecting through shared vulnerabilities.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Women gathered for the 21st Annual Ladies Tea Party at Discover Life Church on Feb. 28, 2025.
Women gathered for the 21st Annual Ladies Tea Party at Discover Life Church on Feb. 28, 2025. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Special guest Dr. Jeanne Mayo shared an inspiring message: “You lead people with your strengths, but you connect people with your weaknesses.”
Special guest Dr. Jeanne Mayo shared an inspiring message: “You lead people with your strengths, but you connect people with your weaknesses.” Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
A worship team featuring members from Discover Life Church campuses in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Perryville led the congregation in song, with Stephanie Pullen featured here.
A worship team featuring members from Discover Life Church campuses in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Perryville led the congregation in song, with Stephanie Pullen featured here. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Lydia Pobst sings with heart as part of the worship team.
Lydia Pobst sings with heart as part of the worship team. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Attendees enjoyed a shopping spree at vendor tables before the main event.
Attendees enjoyed a shopping spree at vendor tables before the main event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Julie Helderman Hawk of Jackson supported Square One Wellness.
Julie Helderman Hawk of Jackson supported Square One Wellness. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Each vendor offered a gift that guests could enter to win by raffle, including these donated three-wick candles.
Each vendor offered a gift that guests could enter to win by raffle, including these donated three-wick candles. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Mallorie Smith of Cape Girardeau showcases products to Waynetta Rodgers of Bernie.
Mallorie Smith of Cape Girardeau showcases products to Waynetta Rodgers of Bernie. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Kyndal Whitfield and Kari Murphy of Charleston pose in front of one of the various photo booths.
Kyndal Whitfield and Kari Murphy of Charleston pose in front of one of the various photo booths. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
With warm cups of tea in hand, women connected in a cozy space of fellowship and reflection.
With warm cups of tea in hand, women connected in a cozy space of fellowship and reflection. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The event had a high turnout, with overflow parking needed in lots outside of the church.
The event had a high turnout, with overflow parking needed in lots outside of the church. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Jennifer Carden sings with passion, hands raised in praise.
Jennifer Carden sings with passion, hands raised in praise. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Attendees join in song.
Attendees join in song.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
The Discover Life Church worship team leads the audience in a moment of music and praise.
The Discover Life Church worship team leads the audience in a moment of music and praise. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Applause fills the room as the audience responds.
Applause fills the room as the audience responds. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Meredith Pobst, pastor at Discover Life Church-Sikeston, opens the event with an introductory prayer.
Meredith Pobst, pastor at Discover Life Church-Sikeston, opens the event with an introductory prayer. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Pastor Rose Brothers of the Discover Life Church-Cape Girardeau location expresses gratitude to attendees for making the event a success.
Pastor Rose Brothers of the Discover Life Church-Cape Girardeau location expresses gratitude to attendees for making the event a success. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian
Discover Life Church welcomed guests for an evening of fellowship, faith and inspiration.
Discover Life Church welcomed guests for an evening of fellowship, faith and inspiration.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau held its 21st annual Ladies Tea Party on Friday, Feb. 28.

Special guest Dr. Jeanne Mayo shared her message with the large group of attendees: "You lead people with your strengths, but you connect people with your weaknesses."

Hundreds attended the event, which featured plenty of singing and a number of vendors showcasing their products.

