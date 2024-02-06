Photo gallery: Discover Life Church Ladies Tea Party

Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau held its 21st annual Ladies Tea Party on Friday, Feb. 28.
Special guest Dr. Jeanne Mayo shared her message with the large group of attendees: "You lead people with your strengths, but you connect people with your weaknesses."
Hundreds attended the event, which featured plenty of singing and a number of vendors showcasing their products.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.