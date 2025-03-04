Organizations holding Lenten fish fries

Many organizations throughout the area will be holding fish fries on Fridays during Lent, leading up to Easter.
The Cape Girardeau Eagles Auxiliary will hold Lenten fish fries from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays through April 18 at 321 N. Spring St. Dinners will cost $13 a plate, and will be available for eat-in or carry-out. They will be serving fish or chicken strips, slaw, fries, baked beans, hushpuppies and corn fritters. If ordering at least five meals, delivery is available within city limits. To order ahead for pickup or delivery, call (573) 979-2218.
The Cape Girardeau Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St., will host Fish Fry Fridays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. from March 7 to April 11. They will have lunch and dinner options. Lunch will offer fish sandwiches, fries or chips, slaw and a drink for $10, and will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner will be buffet-style with traditional fried fish, hushpuppies, french fries, mac and cheese, sliced bread, old-fashioned slaw and dessert for $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages younger than 6. Carry out available or call (573) 334-0710 to place an order for pickup.
Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 N. High St., will host Lenten Fish Fry Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. through April 11. Dine-in and carry-out will be $15 a person. The menu will be fried fish, chicken, fries, hushpuppies, baked beans, mac and cheese, slaw and drink. Contact the KC Hall for more information, (573) 243-5464 or kchalljacksonmo@att.net
The Scott City Knights of Columbus will hold Lenten Fish Fries from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 11 in their Banquet Hall, 28745 U.S. Highway 61. It costs $15 per person for adults, $8 for kids ages 6 to 11 and free for kids ages 5 and younger, with the option to dine-in or carry-out. They will be serving fried catfish, shrimp, chicken, french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, mac and cheese, baked beans and drinks.
Chaffee Elks Lodge, 121 E. Yoakum Ave., will holding its Lent Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Friday through April 11. There is a to-go option and dine-in including dessert.
Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 94 at 1203 W. St. Joseph St. will hold its fish fries Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 and 21 and April 4, 11 and 18, and from 5 to 7 p.m. April 18. The dinners will cost $13 a plate for adults and $10 a plate for kids. The meals will include three pieces of fish, fries and slaw. Extra fish will cost an additional $2.
Oran Jaycees, 200 N. Haw St., will hold fish fries from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 18. Plates will cost $16 a plate for dine-in, $14 a plate for takeout, $10 for kids younger than 12 dining in, and free for kids younger than 6 dining in.
