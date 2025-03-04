Organizations holding Lenten fish fries

Many organizations throughout the area will be holding fish fries on Fridays during Lent, leading up to Easter.

Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Eagles Auxiliary will hold Lenten fish fries from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays through April 18 at 321 N. Spring St. Dinners will cost $13 a plate, and will be available for eat-in or carry-out. They will be serving fish or chicken strips, slaw, fries, baked beans, hushpuppies and corn fritters. If ordering at least five meals, delivery is available within city limits. To order ahead for pickup or delivery, call (573) 979-2218.

The Cape Girardeau Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St., will host Fish Fry Fridays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. from March 7 to April 11. They will have lunch and dinner options. Lunch will offer fish sandwiches, fries or chips, slaw and a drink for $10, and will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner will be buffet-style with traditional fried fish, hushpuppies, french fries, mac and cheese, sliced bread, old-fashioned slaw and dessert for $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages younger than 6. Carry out available or call (573) 334-0710 to place an order for pickup.

Jackson

Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 N. High St., will host Lenten Fish Fry Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. through April 11. Dine-in and carry-out will be $15 a person. The menu will be fried fish, chicken, fries, hushpuppies, baked beans, mac and cheese, slaw and drink. Contact the KC Hall for more information, (573) 243-5464 or kchalljacksonmo@att.net