Through the Woods: A sad picture

I took this photo Christmas Day 2022. It shows the shell of a native North American three-toed box turtle. Obviously, this turtle had died several days earlier because its body is missing. Curiously, the shell ended up in a right-side-up position as light snow fell upon it. Sunshine melted the snow off most of the shell, making it easy for me to see.
Three-toed box turtles will make a safe place to spend the winter months by digging a hole under a log or rock before cold weather arrives. Sometimes they will dig into a bank or crawl into a small, abandoned hole making it theirs and remain there until spring.
Box turtles are cold-blooded reptiles. They spend the winter months surviving underground below the frost line in a state of lethargy called brumation. Their hard shell provides a barrier against the cold and fallen leaves equally insulate the ground.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.