Uptown Jackson Christmas parade canceled due to weather

The Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, and moved to Saturday, Dec.14, because of forecasts of inclement weather, has been canceled because of rain in the forecast.
The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Facebook page said they know how much everyone was looking forward to the parade and appreciate their support and patience.
"While we’re disappointed, we can’t wait to bring you an even bigger and brighter celebration next year! Stay tuned for updates on future events, and thank you for your understanding," its Facebook page stated
