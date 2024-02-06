All sections
December 12, 2024

Uptown Jackson Christmas parade canceled due to weather

The Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade, initially rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, has been canceled because of rain. The organizers expressed disappointment but promised a bigger celebration next year. 

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Children participate in the 2023 Jackson Christmas Parade. This year’s event has been canceled because of rainy weather.
Children participate in the 2023 Jackson Christmas Parade. This year's event has been canceled because of rainy weather.

The Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, and moved to Saturday, Dec.14, because of forecasts of inclement weather, has been canceled because of rain in the forecast.

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's Facebook page said they know how much everyone was looking forward to the parade and appreciate their support and patience.

"While we’re disappointed, we can’t wait to bring you an even bigger and brighter celebration next year! Stay tuned for updates on future events, and thank you for your understanding," its Facebook page stated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

