CommunityDecember 10, 2024

Photo gallery: Feed My Starving Children volunteer event

Volunteers of all ages gather for a Feed My Starving Children event at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, packing meals to combat child malnutrition in nearly 70 countries. 

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Averie Bruce and Rebecca Boucher work together to fill a food pack
Averie Bruce and Rebecca Boucher work together to fill a food packAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Volunteers such as Ecko T of Girl Scout Troop 70165 pack meals for the Feed My Starving Children event Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. La Croix Church hosted the not-for-profit event to help combat child malnutrition in nearly 70 countries.
Volunteers such as Ecko T of Girl Scout Troop 70165 pack meals for the Feed My Starving Children event Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. La Croix Church hosted the not-for-profit event to help combat child malnutrition in nearly 70 countries. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Ada H. smiles at the camera while getting a scoop of rice ready to package
Ada H. smiles at the camera while getting a scoop of rice ready to packageAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Jerry Mcelrath fills the funnel with several scoops at the Feed My Starving Children event on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Osage Centre.
Jerry Mcelrath fills the funnel with several scoops at the Feed My Starving Children event on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Osage Centre.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Zoey Goodman and Susan Allison work on vacuum sealing bags
Zoey Goodman and Susan Allison work on vacuum sealing bagsAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Nora Oslund and Josie Oslund work together at the Feed My Starving Children event 
Nora Oslund and Josie Oslund work together at the Feed My Starving Children event Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Volunteers get bags ready to be filled
Volunteers get bags ready to be filledAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

La Croix Church hosted the not-for-profit "Feed My Starving Children" event Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Feed My Starving Children helps feed malnourished children in nearly 70 countries. Volunteers of all ages hand-pack nutritious MannaPack meals, specifically designed to assist in reversing and preventing undernutrition.

