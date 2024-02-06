Photo gallery: Feed My Starving Children volunteer event

La Croix Church hosted the not-for-profit "Feed My Starving Children" event Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Feed My Starving Children helps feed malnourished children in nearly 70 countries. Volunteers of all ages hand-pack nutritious MannaPack meals, specifically designed to assist in reversing and preventing undernutrition.
