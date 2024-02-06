All sections
CommunityDecember 12, 2024

Submitted: Thanksgiving food drive

Guardian Angel School's Thanksgiving food drive saw St. Gabriel's house win a pizza party after collecting the most donations. A total of 1,149 items were gathered to create Thanksgiving baskets for families in need.

Once all the food was taken out of school, the 5th, 6th, & 7th graders posed with the food. Pictured are Dylan Levan, Veronica Seyer, Elizabeth David, Harper Gadberry, Andrea Pobst, Kambrie Seabaugh, Ashtyn Pobst, Chloe Caudle, Elaina Hahn, Kyla Rains and Cora Houchins. The food was collected by Guardian Angel students & staff for a Thanksgiving food drive and given to the Oran Jaycees to make Thanksgiving food baskets.
Once all the food was taken out of school, the 5th, 6th, & 7th graders posed with the food. Pictured are Dylan Levan, Veronica Seyer, Elizabeth David, Harper Gadberry, Andrea Pobst, Kambrie Seabaugh, Ashtyn Pobst, Chloe Caudle, Elaina Hahn, Kyla Rains and Cora Houchins. The food was collected by Guardian Angel students & staff for a Thanksgiving food drive and given to the Oran Jaycees to make Thanksgiving food baskets.
Dylan Levan, Ashtyn Pobst, Cora Houchins, Elaina Hahn, Harper Gadberry & Elizabeth David carry the collected food to Eric Stover's truck.
Dylan Levan, Ashtyn Pobst, Cora Houchins, Elaina Hahn, Harper Gadberry & Elizabeth David carry the collected food to Eric Stover's truck.
Blake Schlitt takes the food from Kambrie Seabaugh, Cora Houchins, Elaina Hahn & Andrea Pobst and stacks it in his truck.
Blake Schlitt takes the food from Kambrie Seabaugh, Cora Houchins, Elaina Hahn & Andrea Pobst and stacks it in his truck.
Eric Stover arranges the collected food on the back of his truck.
Eric Stover arranges the collected food on the back of his truck.
Blake Schlitt & Eric Stover, Oran Jaycee members, stand by their trucks filled with food collected by Guardian Angel School students & staff. Students pictured are Elizabeth David, Kyla Rains, Cora Houchins, Kambrie Seabaugh, Andrea Pobst, Chloe Caudle & Elaina Hahn in the front and Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst & Dylan Levan in the back row.
Blake Schlitt & Eric Stover, Oran Jaycee members, stand by their trucks filled with food collected by Guardian Angel School students & staff. Students pictured are Elizabeth David, Kyla Rains, Cora Houchins, Kambrie Seabaugh, Andrea Pobst, Chloe Caudle & Elaina Hahn in the front and Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst & Dylan Levan in the back row.

Guardian Angel School in Oran hosted a food drive just before Thanksgiving with a competition between the 3 archangel houses, St. Michael, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael. The house that collected the most cans, boxes, etc. would win a pizza party from the Oran Jaycees. The winner was St. Gabriel's house, They enjoyed their pizza party on Wednesday, December 11. The total cans & boxes collected from all the houses were 1,149.

The Oran Jaycees came and collected the food from Guardian Angel School on Thursday, November 21. The 5th, 6th, & 7th grade students, Mrs. McVay, and the Jaycee members, Blake Schlitt and Eric Stover, all loaded two trucks. The Jaycee members then took the food to the Jaycee Hall so that Thanksgiving food baskets could be arranged and then delivered to families in need, so that they would have a very nice Thanksgiving meal.

Guardian Angel would like to thank all the parents and grandparents that took the time to purchase and collect food, so that some families could have a wonderful Thanksgiving with their families.

