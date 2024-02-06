Submitted: Thanksgiving food drive

Guardian Angel School in Oran hosted a food drive just before Thanksgiving with a competition between the 3 archangel houses, St. Michael, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael. The house that collected the most cans, boxes, etc. would win a pizza party from the Oran Jaycees. The winner was St. Gabriel's house, They enjoyed their pizza party on Wednesday, December 11. The total cans & boxes collected from all the houses were 1,149.

The Oran Jaycees came and collected the food from Guardian Angel School on Thursday, November 21. The 5th, 6th, & 7th grade students, Mrs. McVay, and the Jaycee members, Blake Schlitt and Eric Stover, all loaded two trucks. The Jaycee members then took the food to the Jaycee Hall so that Thanksgiving food baskets could be arranged and then delivered to families in need, so that they would have a very nice Thanksgiving meal.

Guardian Angel would like to thank all the parents and grandparents that took the time to purchase and collect food, so that some families could have a wonderful Thanksgiving with their families.