Downtown Cape gears up for night of music, charity at annual Toy Bash

The 22nd annual Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash will return at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The purpose of this event is to take donations, both monetary and tangible toys, for the local Toys for Tots campaign put on by the Marine Corps League.

The Toy Bash happens one night a year in many venues throughout Downtown Cape Girardeau. Admission to attend is a $10 cash donation, a donation of a new, unwrapped toy or by purchasing and wearing a Toy Bash T-shirt that night, according to the event’s website. This year is a throwback year, meaning if you have a shirt from previous Slapowitz toy bashes, wear it to get in for half price.

Eleven bands will be playing at seven venues. The Knights of Columbus Hall also will be serving food for everyone.

* Ebb and Flow Fermentations

Amber Vandeven — 7 to 9 p.m.

* The Rude Dog Pub

Chris Wherenberg — 8 to 9 p.m.

Nobody’s Darlings — 9 to 11 p.m.

The Space Grapes with Jen Henderson — 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.