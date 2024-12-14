The Best Books Club Column: In it for the long haul

Here is a bit of backstory to explain my selection of “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Dr. Peter Attia as the book that will help me make a desired change in the new year:

1. I have always been blessed with great health.

2. In recent years, I have come to some significant realizations about my true purpose. On the heels of that realization came a keen awareness of my responsibility to responsibly utilize the resources — which include my physical health — I’ve been blessed with in order to achieve that purpose.

3. It would be extremely generous to say science has never been my strong suit.

When I began researching longevity, which focuses on having a life span that is longer not just in years but in years of optimum health and vitality, I repeatedly encountered recommendations from highly-respected health professionals for the book “Outlive.”

I began reading and immediately knew I was in over my head; I doubted I would be able to finish the book in one month, if at all. It wasn’t the length — 411 pages in the hardback edition — that intimidated me; I’d read longer books in a much shorter time span.

Instead, it was the text itself. Right off the bat, Attia began laying out what the science community knows about how the human body works, how aging impacts it, etc., in text that was — sorry, but the cliché is all too apt — Greek to me.

Attia states in chapter 1 that his purpose is not to set forth some sort of one-fits-all or even one-fits-most approach. Instead, he views himself as “a translator, helping [people] apply these insights” to their own specific situation, assessed via a variety of medical tests, family history, etc., in order to create their own “actionable operating manual for the practice of longevity.”

Despite that and eager to cut to the chase, I was confident “Outlive” would end with the diet and exercise plans typically found in books about healthy living.

I flipped to the table of contents, then I began skimming

the last several chapters.

Attia hadn’t lied. There were no diet and exercise plans. Just scientific information and data. Pages and pages of it.

I returned to chapter 1 and waded through 17 chapters that provide a deep dive into the science of longevity. I slapped post-it flags on pages, highlighted key points and jotted annotations in margins. And when I was finished, I realized I had understood and learned far more than I thought I would at the outset.

“Outlive” — and my trusted experts — led me to another amazing book, “Good Energy” by Dr. Casey Means, who reiterates Attia’s assertion that individuals hoping to adopt a longevity-focused lifestyle must understand and apply scientific knowledge to what they learn about themselves through routine medical assessments. Additionally, she provides a more condensed discussion of the science before sharing general guidelines, numerous lifestyle assessment tools and action steps.