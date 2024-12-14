All sections
CommunityDecember 14, 2024

Club news 12-14-24

The Town & Country FCE Club held a meeting at Donna Woolsey's home, featuring a "Turkey Trivia" game. Members engaged in community activities, set up a Christmas display and planned a trip to Kentucky.

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town and Country club met at the home of Donna Woolsey on Nov. 14. Darlene McCain presented a game of “Turkey Trivia". The game was won by Sue Jones. Roll call and October minutes were read by Jones, secretary. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural women were collected.

Mary Klaproth opened the business meeting by thanking club members for their support Oct. 29. Treat sacks were delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center and bingo prizes were delivered to the Lutheran Home. Members attended 10% Tuesday at Rosetti’s Pizza for lunch, and held a Halloween party at Parkview State School.

The club set up its annual Christmas display in Jackson City Park on Nov. 22 and took toys to the Jackson Police Department for its annual toy drive in December.

Thompson gave a report on the Fall District meeting held Oct. 22 in Doniphan. Six club members attended the event. Each club member received a pumpkin at the meeting and painted a craft item.

The club donated money for the Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. A motion was made by Shirley Heise, seconded by Donna Woolsey, to donate money to the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights. The motion passed.

Seven club members plan to go to Grand Rivers, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 21. The group has 11 a.m. reservations at Patti’s 1880's Settlement for lunch. After lunch, they will attend a Christmas play at Badgett Playhouse.

At the absence of Lois Seabaugh, Klaproth presented the program from a Hearth Fire article on “Spilling the Beans”.

Club News
