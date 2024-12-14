Club news 12-14-24

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town and Country club met at the home of Donna Woolsey on Nov. 14. Darlene McCain presented a game of “Turkey Trivia". The game was won by Sue Jones. Roll call and October minutes were read by Jones, secretary. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural women were collected.

Mary Klaproth opened the business meeting by thanking club members for their support Oct. 29. Treat sacks were delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center and bingo prizes were delivered to the Lutheran Home. Members attended 10% Tuesday at Rosetti’s Pizza for lunch, and held a Halloween party at Parkview State School.

The club set up its annual Christmas display in Jackson City Park on Nov. 22 and took toys to the Jackson Police Department for its annual toy drive in December.