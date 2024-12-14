Sparta: Kitty is sweet and playful, not a warrior

Meet Sparta, a playful and sweet 4-month-old looking for a forever home. Visit Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson to meet Sparta and other adoptable pets any day from 8 a.m. to noon.

This is Sparta. He is about 4 months old and very sweet, loves to play fetch and be a silly boy. If you have room in your heart and home for Sparta or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary