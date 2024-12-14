All sections
CommunityDecember 14, 2024

Sparta: Kitty is sweet and playful, not a warrior

Meet Sparta, a playful and sweet 4-month-old looking for a forever home. Visit Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson to meet Sparta and other adoptable pets any day from 8 a.m. to noon.

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

pet of the week

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

