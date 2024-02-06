All sections
CommunitySeptember 21, 2024

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 23-27

Explore the delicious daily menus for Cape Girardeau and Jackson senior centers from Sept. 23-27, featuring a variety of nutritious and tasty options like Chicken Parmesan, Pepper Steak, and Apple Ginger Pork Chops.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan with pasta and sauce or beef Stroganoff, Italian-blend veggies, garden salad, garlic bread and chilled pears or pudding and cookie.

Tuesday: Pepper steak with peppers and onions or poppyseed chicken, brown rice, Lima beans, mixed veggies, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday: Chef salad or turkey bacon wrap with side salad, cucumbers and onions, whole-wheat crackers and tropical frit or fruited gelatin.

Thursday: Apple ginger pork chop or open-face roast beef on bread, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and applesauce or Texas sheet cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or beef-patty melt, seasoned potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or orange fluff.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken tenders or egg roll, potato salad, beets, roll and fruit cocktail or ice cream.

Tuesday: Beef burrito or chicken-gumbo soup, garden salad, crackers, black beans and corn and pears.

Wednesday: Chef salad or ham and cheese on croissant, carrots, potato chips, crackers and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or brat on bun, seasoned wedges, coleslaw, roll and fruit salad or brownie.

