Cape Girardeau resident the Rev. Linda Gastreich received the opportunity of a lifetime while producing news content for a small radio station in Hot Springs, Arkansas, during the late 1970s.
Then-President Jimmy Carter — who became the first former president to live to be 100 years old Tuesday, Oct. 1 — had begun a program where he invited reporters from "small-town outlets" to visit Washington, D.C., for news conferences that weren't attended by major media companies. Gastreich, who is originally from Modale, Iowa, was one of the reporters to receive an invitation.
At the time, Gastreich had only been reporting the news for around a year. She admitted to having to "learn on the fly" since she hadn't had any journalism training but was thrilled for the opportunity to interview the president.
"It was overwhelming to be that close to him," Gastreich said, "and to be able to ask a question, listen to other questions and so forth."
Gastreich was 18 years old when Carter was running for president, and was proud to cast her first-ever vote for him on Election Day. She said that, at the time, she admired him more for his “attitude and approach” than his platform.
"He was the first president I ever voted for, so I have to admit, I was already a little bit of a fan," Gastreich said. "It was just a surprise to get that kind of official invitation and then to realize that the station was willing to send me and support me in that. It was a nice surprise."
Gastreich — who has been a United Methodist pastor for around 20 years and currently serves as the pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau — said she remembered “being in awe” upon arrival in Washington, D.C.
“Seeing all the monuments, seeing the Capitol and being in the White House (was exciting),” Gastreich said. “I was a really young person, I was at the most 20 years old at that time, standing in the midst of it all and realizing that I had been invited to participate and have something to go home with and share with my small radio audience in Hot Springs.”
During the news conference, Gastreich and other “small-town” reporters asked Carter questions and had the chance to meet and take a photo with him after it was finished. Gastreich said the president was “very gracious” and welcoming to everyone.
“He took as many questions as the time would allow,” she said. “It was a good experience. It was a lot of fun and is just something I’ll always remember.”
While his single term as president is often criticized, Gastreich admires Carter’s dedication to public service outside of political office, including his work with Habitat for Humanity, his service as a Sunday school teacher and the fact he was “engaged and involved as long as he possibly could be.”
“Up until a few years ago he was still working, hammering away on Habitat for Humanity houses,” she said. “His long relationship with his late wife, Rosalynn, I think they were married for 74 years, there was never any doubt that there was a deep love between them. I think that's another part of his legacy.”
