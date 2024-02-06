All sections
CommunitySeptember 21, 2024

Horrell: A little bitty teeny weeny thing

The lovebug is a tiny insect with a big presence along the southern Gulf Coast. Learn about its habits, habitat, and the surprising inspiration behind George Jones' 1965 hit song.

story image illustation
Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell

George Jones sang a hit song in 1965 called "The Lovebug". I don’t think his song was actually about an insect. But some of the song’s lyrics seemed to indicate so.

The lovebug is a small insect that has a black body with a red head. It is about half of an inch long. The lovebug is native to North America, most notably along the southern Gulf Coast. This insect often swarms twice a year during its breeding seasons in spring and autumn.

I found this one, lonely lovebug Sunday, Sept. 15, in a patch of yellow goldenrod flowers. As a breeze was blowing, I held the goldenrod to stabilize it. The insect was so deliberate in seeking nectar that it didn’t fly as I photographed it. Lovebugs do not bite people.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

