Betsy Brink of the Snowbird Street Band serenades visitors with festive tunes for the Downtown Holiday Open House in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The Tolberts from Daisy and Spanish Bit Ranch offer cozy horse-drawn carriage rides. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Quentin Gaither and Sophia of Cape Girardeau greet the hard-working horses pulling carriages through downtown. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Fire pits warm visitors and s’more makings in the market lot at 35 S. Spanish St. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Austin Lukafahr of Jackson puts together a tasty s’more. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Quinn Watson assists with her family’s business, Wat’s Knots, sharing, “It’s always fun to meet lots of people and have great conversations.” Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Logan Moore of Cape Girardeau helps at the coffee booth. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Lark Drapper of Marble Hill and Britney LeForge of Cape Girardeau enjoy sampling sweet holiday treats. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Snowbird Street Band members Cody Dawkins and Betsy Brink provide a musical backdrop with folk and bluegrass melodies. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Phyllis Pincosy of Cape Girardeau sips hot chocolate by the fire. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Santa and Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Charles and Sarah Griffith, pose for photos in the Vasterling Suites courtyard. Charles has been embodying the role for over 20 years, with Sarah joining him more than a decade ago. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The Grinch playfully beckons visitors into Zickfield’s. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian