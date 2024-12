Abbey Luthy performs Christmas melodies on her violin from the Fortify Building Solutions float. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Twin City Auto Sales gets creative at the annual Scott City Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, featuring the Grinch howling from a swinging cage on a tow truck. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Dannon Thomas of Scott City, representing Twin City Auto Sales, is playfully tossed around by his cousin driving the truck, keeping the Grinch "locked up" to prevent another Christmas heist. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Children scramble for candy along the parade route. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The Scott City Marching Rams lead the parade with festive flair. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Members of the Scott City Marching Band add holiday cheer by decorating their instruments. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Chris Graff, of Scott City drives his family’s float sharing, “I just love it here.” Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Ronald Mason of Scott City drives the train for Scott City Museum. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Children dressed as Santa’s reindeer pedal bikes for the Scott City Lutheran Home float. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The sleigh follows the reindeer behind the Scott City Lutheran Home float. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Scott City Riverside Regional Library representatives delight the crowd by tossing candy to onlookers. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

A little angel beams with joy from the Free Gospel Church float. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

A young child waves and smiles in the Scott City Christmas parade. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Fairytale characters come to life on the Dr. Customs float. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian