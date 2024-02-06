Lynwood Baptist Church, 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive, in Cape Girardeau is set to host its annual Christmas concert, “Heaven Came Down”, on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. each evening and promises a memorable experience filled with worship, music and holiday cheer, according to a news release.

The Lynwood worship team, along with artists from Southeast Missouri, will perform Christmas classics. The concert is free to attend, and doors open at 5 p.m.