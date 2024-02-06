All sections
CommunityDecember 10, 2024

Celebrate the season with music and joy at Lynwood Baptist Church’s ‘Heaven Came Down’ concert

Experience the magic of the holidays at Lynwood Baptist Church's "Heaven Came Down" concert Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. Enjoy Christmas classics, a children's choir and a nativity scene.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Lynwood Baptist Church, 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive, in Cape Girardeau is set to host its annual Christmas concert, “Heaven Came Down”, on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. each evening and promises a memorable experience filled with worship, music and holiday cheer, according to a news release.

The Lynwood worship team, along with artists from Southeast Missouri, will perform Christmas classics. The concert is free to attend, and doors open at 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring our community together for an evening of music and celebration. This concert is a beautiful expression of worship and a reminder of the hope and joy that the Christmas season brings through the birth of our Savior,” said Gabe Martinez, the worship pastor at Lynwood.

Each year, Lynwood Baptist Church collaborates with local creatives to enhance the concert experience for viewers. This year is no exception, with Fingerprint Dance Studio contributing to the event’s lights and live performances. A special children’s choir also will be featured.

A highlight of the evening will be a Nativity scene presented by the church’s Access Ministry, offering a meaningful element to the celebration for all to see.

For more information about the “Heaven Came Down” concert, visit Lynwood Baptist Church’s website at www.lynwood.church or contact the church office at (573) 334-4600.

