The Southern Country Church Tour returns this year with nine participating churches. The tour will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Visitors can explore the architectural beauty and historical significance of these churches.

This tour started back in 2015 with only five churches, but has grown to be an annual event. Marsha Birk, the event's coordinator, said the tour highlights the growth and close-knit nature of the participating churches.

"Over the years, we've welcomed more churches to the tour. The proximity of the churches allows visitors to explore each location in a single evening, making it a convenient and enriching experience,” Birk said.

The tour offers more than just an exploration of architectural beauty. It provides an opportunity to connect with the stories of the past, meet community members and witness the preservation efforts that sustain these historic places of worship.

Lesa Holland Weiss, a regular attendee, said she appreciates the effort put into the tour event each year.

"We always enjoy bringing friends who have not been on the tour and seeing the churches through their eyes for the first time."

There will be a variety of activities and events at each church during this year’s tour.

* St. John's United Church of Christ will host a flute choir Sunday afternoon and a special Christmas program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.