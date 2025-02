SEMO students rehearse the upcoming play "Girlhood" during their dress rehearsal on Feb.25 Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Jessica Farfan playing the role of Mei listens to the others in a scene Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

SEMO students rehearse the upcoming play "Girlhood" during their dress rehearsal on Feb.25 Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

SEMO students rehearse the upcoming play "Girlhood" during their dress rehearsal on Feb.25 Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Winnie St.Claire as the role of Tessa covers her mouth in shock as they listen to gossip in the play Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

SEMO students rehearse the upcoming play "Girlhood" during their dress rehearsal on Feb.25 Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Dani Lorin as the role of Piper listens to the other girls in the loft Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Caroline Nitardy as the role of Maddie for the play Girlhood Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Dani Lorin in the role of Piper, throws her hands up in discussion during the play of Girlhood Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Winnie St.Claire as the role of Tessa loungs on the ottomen in the play Girlhood Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Jessica Farfan playing the role of Mei laughs at something during the play Girlhood Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Evelyn Bunce in the role of Katie argues her point in the play Girlhood Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

SEMO students rehearse the upcoming play "Girlhood" during their dress rehearsal on Feb.25 Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

SEMO students rehearse the upcoming play "Girlhood" during their dress rehearsal on Feb.25 Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

SEMO students rehearse the upcoming play "Girlhood" during their dress rehearsal on Feb.25 Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

SEMO students rehearse the upcoming play "Girlhood" during their dress rehearsal on Feb.25 Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Winnie St.Claire as the role of Tessa reads a note Maddie was given Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Jailah Butler as Jaya helps Caroline Nitardy, Maddie, get into her debutante dress Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Kait Dexter as Annie looks at her notebook while the other girls bring in their dresses Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Jailah Butler as Jaya hugs Jessica Farfan, Mei, in her time of need Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Kait Dexter as Annie in her dressing gown before she gets into her dress Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com