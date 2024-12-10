During the holiday season, charitable organizations reach out to encourage us to remember them and the needs of those they serve in our holiday gift-giving and year-end philanthropic decisions. As we near the end of 2024, the Southeast Council on Philanthropy is concluding its second year of collaborating with our nonprofit members and the Southeast Missourian to share opportunities to make a difference in our communities.

When I recently spoke with our three nonprofit leaders to prepare this article, each of them shared stories from clients that beautifully demonstrate the impact these nonprofits have had on those they serve, so they asked that we focus on how these lives have been touched by their organizations.

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) provides advocacy and counseling to children and adults throughout an eight-county region in Southeast Missouri who have experienced sexual violence or child physical abuse. Although the intervention and education they offer are critical, Alix Gasser, development director for SEMO-NASV, shared one young client’s story highlighting the importance of counseling to recovering from abuse.

“I am 13 years old. I have been in and out of counseling since I was 1-½ years old due to mental, physical, and sexual abuse from my bio parents. I hated counseling at first and had been through three counselors. During my counseling with Alissa [at SEMO-NASV], I have learned that everything that has happened to me does not make me a bad person or different or not normal. She has taught me that things that have happened to me are not my fault. She taught me exercises and breathing techniques to get me through each day from anxiety. I think even if you don’t like counseling or talking about your past, it’s better to talk to someone and get help and learn how to cope with different feelings so that you can have a type of normalcy even when you want to quit. I have learned that I am somebody. I have learned to not let my abusers control my future.”

The Greater Saint Louis Area Council (GSLAC) of the Boy Scouts of America (soon to be Scouting America) inspires both boys and girls, ages 5-20, to explore and learn about the world and give them the confidence to succeed in their futures. The Shawnee District of the GSLAC-BSA works with scout troops across a five-county area, and district executive Chance Ziegler has many stories (including his own) of how scouting impacts not only the scouts but their families as well.

As a first-time troop leader, Amanda shared, “In 2022, I remember my daughter Guin came home really excited because she had heard at school that the Chaffee Cub Scout pack was now accepting girls and that they did all kinds of fun outdoor activities that she wanted to be a part of, like camping, hiking and fishing. We started the girls’ troop in April 2024, and it has been amazing to see the girls growing through their activities and challenges together. I made the decision to become a scoutmaster to make sure my daughter and other girls in our community could take advantage of an opportunity I didn’t have when I was a teen. We are blessed to have so much support from the girls’ families and from our local community in Chaffee, MO. It has been a learning experience to be a troop scoutmaster, one at which I hope I’m succeeding. I’m looking forward to seeing what these awesome girls will accomplish!”

Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves the needs of thousands of individuals in 16 counties from its offices in Sikeston and Jackson, so chief advancement officer Sarah Garner had countless stories of people for whom the SEMO Food Bank provided much-needed services. For example, Mike’s life changed earlier this year when he and his wife Janet encountered health challenges.

During a food bank distribution, Mike shared the harrowing experience of his wife Janet’s medical emergency, which required him to perform CPR to save her life. Thankfully, Janet survived, and both are now recovering well. However, the incident left the couple with mounting medical bills that strained the couple's finances. Seeking relief, Mike turned to the SEMO Food Bank for assistance.

“I worked hard all my life but everything changed so quickly,” he continued. “It’s hard for me to come and ask for help. The thing about it is, we don’t need to just stay down. There are resources here to help.”

Similarly, Destiny and Domiah’s mom found she needed some additional help to feed her two active teenage daughters, so she visits A Better Childhood mobile food pantry offered by SEMO Food Bank exclusively for students and their families.

“At first, I felt bad,” she said. “And then I realized we are all in need, it’s just in different ways and at different times. We are blessed that this is here when we need it.”

None of us know when we might need the assistance of our local charities, so our charities are ready to help all of us at any time, whether that be through counseling services, education and opportunity, or keeping our families fed.

Your support helps these organizations make an impact in many lives every day. Sharing your resources with those in need, donating your time to a good cause, or simply giving the gift of kindness will make this special time of year even more magical for everyone. There are many ways to serve those who serve our communities, and you can join with them to make a difference in the world!

Southeast Council on Philanthropy (SECOP) is a group of charitable organizations seeking to advance philanthropy through the education of our communities throughout Southeast Missouri, as well as training and networking for nonprofit staff and volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about SECOP, you can visit www.secoponline.org, follow SECOP Southeast Council on Philanthropy on Facebook, and are welcome to attend future meetings. Our next meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.