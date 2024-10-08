Amendment 2 will appear on the ballot during the November general election, allowing Missourians to choose whether the state should legalize sports betting.

The initiative petition circulated by the Winning for Missouri Education campaign gathered 205,361 valid signatures and was deemed sufficient in six of the state’s eight Congressional districts, allowing it to appear on the ballot. The amendment was challenged in court, with the plaintiffs arguing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified signatures that should have been rejected, but Cole County Judge Daniel Green ruled in Ashcroft’s favor.

Amendment 2 aims to revise Article III of the Missouri Constitution by adopting a new section known as Article III, Section 39 (g), which would legalize sports gambling for those 21 and older throughout the state.

Currently, 38 other states, along with the District of Columbia, allow sports betting in some form. Seven of eight states bordering Missouri have legalized sports betting, with Oklahoma being the outlier.

If the amendment passes, entities licensed by the Missouri Gaming Commission may offer sports wagering through online platforms to people physically located within the state, on gambling boats and at any location within each sports district, as approved by each team that plays its games in the district.

The amendment includes a 10% tax on a company's profit after winnings are paid out, which is estimated to bring in up to $28.9 million annually. Cost estimates include a one-time cost of $660,000 and ongoing annual costs of at least $5.2 million. The initial license fee will provide a revenue of approximately $11.75 million.