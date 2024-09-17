Missouri voters will decide the fate of six ballot initiatives during the Nov. 5 general election. These initiatives include restoring abortion rights, legalizing sports betting and increasing the minimum wage.

Here's what voters should know about each initiative on the ballot.

Amendment 2

Amendment 2 allows Missouri residents to decide whether or not to legalize sports betting for individuals 21 or older throughout the state.

If passed, the amendment — funded by sports betting agencies DraftKings and FanDuel — will allow sports wagering entities to acquire a license through the Missouri Gambling Commission to offer the service through online mediums, as well as on gambling boats and locations within the sports district. The amendment requires the state to establish sports betting no later than Dec. 1, 2025.

Amendment 2 would allow licensing fees determined by the commission, along with a 10% wagering tax on revenue, to be appropriated for elementary, secondary and higher education institutions throughout the state. Ten percent — or $5 million, whichever is the higher amount — of the 10% wagering tax will support the Compulsive Gambling Prevention Fund. Some will go back to the commission to cover the costs of running and regulating sports betting.

The state estimates a one-time cost of $660,000 and an ongoing annual cost of at least $5.2 million, while initial license fee revenue is estimated to be $11.75 million. The tax revenue amount is unknown but is estimated to bring in up to $28.9 million per year.

Supporters of the proposed legislation include the Winning for Missouri Education campaign, all major professional sports teams in the state and both major gubernatorial candidates in Republican Mike Kehoe and Democrat Crystal Quade.

Proponents argue that the state could generate $100 million over the first five years of legal sports betting. Additionally, supporters argue that hundreds of thousands of Missourians are already placing bets in other states to the detriment of Missouri.

“Let’s fund education is the more effective argument,” Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, said in an Oct. 14 article from the Missouri Independent. “The argument that is less explicitly made, but I’ve heard from a lot of people, is that people are going to gamble on sports, and right now Kansas and states that we border are making all the money. Why shouldn’t we get our share?”

Opponents, including the Missourians Against the Deceptive Online Gambling Amendment campaign, Missouri Sen. Denny Hoskins and Caesars Entertainment, argue that the amendment’s language allows for “special loopholes” in the tax plan, and that no money is guaranteed to fund education.

Amendment 3

Amendment 3 would amend the Missouri Constitution to enshrine abortion rights, which were banned in the state in 2022, and provide the right to “reproductive freedom", which includes prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care and respectful birthing conditions.

The amendment, if passed, would allow women the right to make decisions about their reproductive health care, including abortion and the use of contraceptives, without government interference. The state legislature will be able to enact laws that regulate abortion after fetal viability, which is approximately 23 or 24 weeks into a pregnancy, except in cases of a medical emergency.

Amendment 3 faced several challenges along the way to being certified for the ballot, including four lawsuits, an attempt to raise the threshold of the initiative petition process during the 2024 legislative session and an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to decertify the measure.

Supporters of the amendment include the Missouri Democratic Party and the ACLU of Missouri. Proponents argue that a woman’s decision surrounding abortion, birth control and miscarriage care should be personal, private and decided on by the patient and their family.

Opponents, which include Missouri governor Mike Parson, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and the Missouri Catholic Conference have argued that abortion is unethical and have claimed Amendment 3 will allow for abortions until birth. In addition, some opponents have claimed that the amendment will allow for legal sex changes for minors without parental consent, although many legal and medical experts say the claims are unfounded.

“The reason why you’ve seen such passion in the pro-life movement or from elected officials who are pro-life is because that reflects the passion of Missouri citizens who are pro-life,” Missouri Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman said in a Sept. 25, Missouri Independent article. “Which is to do anything and everything to protect the most vulnerable.”

Amendment 5

Amendment 5 will allow for a new riverboat casino to operate on the Osage River between Bagnell Dam, which is near Lake of the Ozarks, and where it meets the Missouri River.

There are currently 13 licensed riverboat casinos operating in the state. Passage of Amendment 5 would override a 2008 law that limits the state to 13 licensed casinos.

The state estimates a one-time cost of $763,333 and an ongoing annual cost of $2.2 million. Initial fees are estimated to bring in $271,000, ongoing admission and other fees are expected to make $2.1 million annually and the annual gaming tax revenue is estimated to be $14.3 million. The amendment requires all state revenue from issuing gambling boat licenses to be appropriated to early-childhood literacy programs for public elementary schools in Missouri.