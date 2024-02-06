With the November general election quickly approaching, here's what Cape Girardeau County voters need to know.
The final day to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 9. Voters can register online on the Secretary of State’s website, at their county clerk’s office or by printing a voter registration form, filling it out and mailing it to their local election office.
Absentee voting (with a lawful excuse) began Sept. 24, while no excuse, in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 22, at three locations in Cape Girardeau County. Voters can fill out an absentee ballot at:
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. countywide Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters must bring one form of photo identification from the following list:
Registered voters who don’t possess a photo ID may cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.
County residents may vote at their assigned polling place, or the following central polling locations:
For more information contact the county clerk’s office at (573) 243-3549, ext. 2. To view a sample ballot, visit www.capecountyvotes.com.
