CommunitySeptember 23, 2024

Our Relationship to Our Bodies

Discover how yoga can transform your relationship with your body and mind. Learn to push boundaries, accept limitations, and achieve holistic wellness by integrating physical, mental, and spiritual practices.

Janet L. Canon, for Flourish Magazine

Yoga is a wonderful way to become more physically and mentally aware of what my body needs. Learning to push my boundaries while accepting my limitations is a concept I use with all of my clients and in all of my classes. It’s also a concept we can use in daily life. We are always changing. We shouldn’t accept stagnation. By learning what our bodies need as opposed to simply what they want, we can control how we grow as a person.

Even though they are different components of a person, mind, body and spirit are interlinked in such a way that you cannot work with one without influencing the other two. The key is to exercise all aspects of your person, so you can be healthy as a whole. Every person has different needs, and the physical yoga practice is one way to support the needs of your body, which in turn can reinforce your mental and spiritual strength.

As a yoga instructor and personal trainer, I face the same problem with yoga and personal training most other people do: consistency. We all encounter situations that interfere with enjoyable or healthy activities. Learning to face these challenges, rather than ignore them, helps us keep consistent with whatever goals we are trying to achieve. It is not easy to prioritize daily movement, healthy eating or resting when we need rest. That’s why it’s good to find a partner or a personal trainer to help keep us on the path we’ve chosen. It’s especially important for fitness instructors and personal trainers to have these supports in their lives, because we can easily get burnt out giving so much energy to others.

In the West, we think yoga is merely a set of exercise poses. It’s actually an Eastern philosophy, and the physical movements called “asanas” are only one part of the philosophy. The word “yoga” means “yoke” or “connect.” As a Christian, I don’t follow the Eastern philosophies, but I do see benefit to the physical practice of yoga. Through a consistent yoga practice, people can become more mindful of how their bodies work and become more easily aware of when their bodies aren’t working correctly.

