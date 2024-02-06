All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunityOctober 4, 2024

Is this a monarch butterfly?

Think you spotted a monarch butterfly? It might be a viceroy. Learn how to tell the difference between these look-alike butterflies and discover their unique traits.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Submitted

A friend and I were walking along a small brushy field the morning of Sunday, Sept. 29, when my friend pointed to a beautiful butterfly in a wild blackberry patch. Upon seeing it, I instinctively said, “That’s a monarch!” Even as I photographed it I thought it was a monarch.

Monarch butterflies are migratory insects. Their autumn migration south to Mexico begins in September and extends through October into about mid-November.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Further research revealed the butterfly I photographed was not a monarch. It is a butterfly that closely mimics the monarch. It is called a viceroy butterfly. The viceroy butterfly is common in much of North America and when seen is usually mistaken for a monarch.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Aaron Horrell
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
The Best Years: September 2024
CommunityOct. 16
October's supermoon pairs with a comet for a special nightti...
CommunityOct. 14
Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest
CommunityOct. 14
Tips for keeping your wedding from becoming a political batt...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cowboy or cowgirl up
CommunityOct. 12
Cowboy or cowgirl up
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
CommunityOct. 12
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
CommunityOct. 10
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
CommunityOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
CommunityOct. 8
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
CommunityOct. 5
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy