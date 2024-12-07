Scott City Musings: Leave the last bite

Back several years ago, a small buck would come out from hiding and reveal himself to me. I’ve harvested bucks that were smaller and some that were considerably bigger. This buck's horns weren’t eye-stoppers, so they were just horns. He probably would have been good eating, but if I wanted a deer to eat, it would be a fat young doe. But it reminded me of something I learned back when I was a little feller from Mom and Dad.

Several times a year, my sisters' families would gather, and we’d have a huge carry-in dinner. Between the two of them, they had 11 kids, so there would be six adults and 13 kids. But there were also the times when we all met in the park, and Mom’s sisters and their families would come as well as Mom and Dad’s. Lots and lots of people.

It was at gatherings such as this that there was an unspoken rule or decree that I was taught and I would imagine Mick was as well, which was to “Never take the last piece of pie.” No matter how much you wanted that last piece of cherry pie or lemon pie or pecan pie or even apple pie, you left it. Or you didn’t take the last scoop of the pea salad, which I love. And even if that one piece was left and it went home with someone, that was the right thing to do. I think it was a rule at first on how we treated others, but eventually, it became a way of life. You learned to think of others and not just yourself. When you went through the line, if there was a little dish of that green salad that you just love, you took just a dab and left the rest for the ones behind you. If someone brought in a cherry pie and you spied it even before it was cut in pieces, you waited your turn even if it meant you might not get a piece.

Many times when I was the pastor at a church meal, Marge and I’d get shoved up to the first of the line. Always made me feel uncomfortable. When we were on a missions trip to Russia, the church had a potluck meal, and since we were from America we all went through first. I’d have rather gone through last. We here in America live in a land of plenty, and they didn’t. I like bringing up the back end of the line. On a cattle drive, it was riding drag or bringing up the rear end of the whole string of cattle. With humans, it’s being the last ones in line.

We human beings are naturally selfish beings. We just are. We feed our smaller steers a bucket of grain, and they fight for their share of the grain, as well as some of their brothers. We do the same as humans. If we don’t check ourselves, we will hog as much as we can for as long as we can. It’s like we need a fly swatter to swat ourselves so that we share, even to the degree we short ourselves.