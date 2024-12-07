Senior Center Menus for Dec. 9-13

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Beef stroganoff or hot chicken salad with rice, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, whole-grain garlic bread and warm cinnamon apples or apple dump cake.
Tuesday: Almond Dijon chicken or country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and blushing pears or dusted brownie.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or Tater Tot casserole, seasoned cabbages, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and pineapple and cottage cheese or pineapple cake.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or beef French dip sandwich, California-blend veggies, green pea salad, whole-grain hot roll or bun and sugar-free peach crisp or iced spice cake.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and mixed fruit or iced cherry cake.
Jackson
Monday: Patty melt with whole-grain bread or barbecued riblet on bun, broccoli, potato wedges and applesauce or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken Cordon Bleu or ground-beef stroganoff, paco-blend veggies, mashed potatoes, roll and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or cheeseburger on bun, spinach salad, carrots, biscuit and pears.
Thursday: Meatloaf or chicken tenders, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog on bun, coleslaw, potato wedges, crackers or cornbread and fruit cocktail.
