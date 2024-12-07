Through the woods: Someone who hides well

This is a wildcat, a sleek secretive animal with a distinct and beautifully marked face. It is common throughout most of North America yet is rarely seen close-up.
I photographed this one at about 25 yards distance deep in the woods while concealed inside a ground blind the day after Thanksgiving 2024. It had approached me silently while walking on dry fallen leaves. I took this photo as it stared at the blind. The sound of the camera shutter releasing alerted the wildcat that something wasn’t normal. It instantly crouched and moved quickly away without a sound.
Because of its short tail, this cat is often called a bobcat. It is capable of making a large variety of sounds, many of which are easily attributed to birds, foxes, raccoons or other animals. They can growl viciously or chirp sweetly. You may have heard one and not realized it.
Aaron Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
