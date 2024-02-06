All sections
CommunityOctober 12, 2024

Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?

Discover how a floating log in a farm pond sparked childhood memories and transformed into a whimsical cruise ship in the eyes of artist and outdoorsman Horrell.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Submitted
Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell

I was fishing in a farm pond Sunday, Oct. 6, when I noticed this old rotten log floating on the water. A light wind was moving it slowly from place to place. It looked a little bit like a green alligator.

I was reminded of my childhood when things like this magically turned into grander things. A 4-year-old boy could easily see this log with weeds growing on its back become a great big boat.

As an old man who loves nature, I am impressed with the fact that in life this tree stood in one spot for many years. When it died it somehow began to move and found its way into a pond. Eventually weeds began to grow on the log, and it took them on tour as if they were passengers on a cruise ship.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Aaron Horrell
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

