Editorial

Arguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri.

From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied farming community.

It makes sense, then, that agriculture education would be an important part of the state's schools. That is certainly true in Southeast Missouri. Young people learn about raising cattle and tending forests, growing rice, cotton and soybeans and fabricating equipment, managing the financial side of a farm and using the latest technology to improve margins.

At the heart of this education is FFA -- Future Farmers of America. The organization fosters marketable skills and instills responsible values as high schoolers prepare for careers in agriculture.

Each year, chapters across the country mark National FFA Week. This year's is Saturday, Feb. 17, through Saturday, Feb. 24.

Today's Southeast Missourian highlights several of the high school organizations in the area, noting a few examples of hard-working young people who may someday be leaders in their field.

We encourage them to continue their studies and practical hands-on learning in agriculture. It's noble and necessary work, and there may be no more satisfying career than planting and then harvesting or raising and nurturing farm animals from the moment of their birth.

We appreciate, too, ag educators who impart knowledge in classrooms, fields, pastures and shops.

Join us as we celebrate National FFA Week. We applaud these young people and those who educate them.