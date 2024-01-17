A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this week

Editorial

Some folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat.

But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be.

Bavarian Halle in Jackson, 225 Weiss Roadside Park, hosts the annual three-day festival, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and continues through Saturday, Jan. 20.

Bull and Tammy Harman organize the festival, and they have put together a lineup of nearly a dozen bluegrass bands. This year's festival will include an old-time gospel night (Thursday), with Revival Hour with Gilbert Humphrey, and then two full days of bluegrass favorites.

Bands scheduled to perform include King James Boys, The Hovis Brothers, The Gipsons, Ozark Strangers and Bull Harman and Friends.

While the music is the star attraction, the family-friendly, alcohol-free festival is as much about fellowship.

"It is like any event you go to, you get new friends and find old friends. You get to talk and visit and enjoy each other's company. You do a lot of picking, and get to pick with some great people. It's like having a birthday party. It is always something to remember," Harman told the Southeast Missourian.

For more information, including tickets, visit bootheelbluegrass.com or call Bull Harman at (314) 368-4418. Tickets are available on a daily or full-festival basis, and those 16 and younger get in free. Discounted tickets are available for church groups.

The Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is one of the many musical events that makes Southeast Missouri's music scene one of the region's most vibrant. Congratulations to the Harmans for putting together another exciting festival.