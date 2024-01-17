A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this week

-
Hearings underway and seeing laws implementedThe second week of the legislative session has brought some really good discussion on the Senate floor and the start of committee hearings, meaning legislation is now moving forward. On Thursday, one of the discussions that took place was regarding...
-
-
Biden 'saves' democracy by destroying itWhen faced with the possible return of former President Donald Trump, the current agenda of the Democratic Party is summed up simply as "We had to destroy democracy to save it." The effort shares a common theme: Any means necessary are justified to...
-
-
-
Column (1/15/24)Parents should foster decision-making in teens to help them practice 'adulting'Rebellion is an adolescent's inarticulate way of saying, "I want control." Parents can support that quest for control within clear boundaries of what is safe and what is legal. Rebellion is a good thing, and it's also a key part of developing the...
-
Editorial (1/15/24)It's gala season in Southeast MissouriThe Christmas decorations are (largely) put away. The holiday parties have finished. And we're in the middle of the dreary winter months, punctuated by gray skies, cold days and wintry precipitation. But a few of the highlights are the galas hosted...
-
-
The Missouri legislative session beginsNow that the 2024 legislative session has begun, I wanted to take a moment to say how honored I am to be your voice and conduit in state government. Our office works very hard to make sure our people are cared for all year long; it is of utmost...
-
Populist politicians aren't so divided on economic issuesThe political landscape is often portrayed as deeply polarized. The two sides, it is said, can't agree on anything. Even worse, if one side supports a position, that's reason enough for the other to oppose it. While this picture is largely true for...
-
-
-
Column (1/11/24)Will Mike Johnson get away with betraying MAGA House members with his proposed budget?The House Freedom Caucus is largely right about debt and deficits. Some members might be staggering hypocrites, given that they had little problem with Donald Trump's spending when he was president. They're also right that the budget deal worked out...
-
Editorial (1/10/24)Unique barbecue event set Saturday in CapeTo stand out in a crowded field of things to do, an event must be different, unusual in some way. If that event raises funds for a worthy cause, all the better. The fourth annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at...
-
-
Editorial (1/8/24)Christmas Tournament features good competition and special momentsThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is a special tradition. Big schools and small schools. Players competing on the Show Me Center hardwood. Friends and families enjoying the Christmas break to take in four days of hoops. Plus, the...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/5/24)PORCH improving community one home at a timeThere is power in one, no matter if we're talking about votes or journey-beginning steps or persons changing the world. PORCH -- People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing -- is working toward improving Cape Girardeau, specifically south Cape,...
-
Editorial (1/4/24)SEMO's drone program is a point of distinction for the universityIn 1967, a movie character was giving a young man career advice. "The future is plastics," Mr. McGuire told Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate". He was right. Plastic is ubiquitous in our world today, from the bottles containing water and soft...
-
Editorial (1/2/24)S.A.L.T. continues to provide a vehicle to connect senior citizens with law enforcementYou may have noticed photos in the newspaper recently or online showcasing an event hosted by S.A.L.T., an acronym for Seniors And Lawmen Together. The organization held its annual Christmas party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775. The festive...
-
Letter (12/30/23)Thank you to Southeast MissourianThe Southeast Missourian is to be congratulated for your continued efforts to "report" the news and not "make" the news. You have earned my trust and confidence in your efforts in reporting local, state, national and global news. I pray for your...
-
-
Editorial (12/28/23)Editorial: Lynwood providing important ministry, support through AccessMany churches and faith-based organizations provide important ministries covering the spectrum of ages and life experiences. One we've written about before in the Southeast Missourian is Access Ministry at Lynwood Baptist Church, an effort that...
-
Editorial (12/26/23)Editorial: Ring in the new year with Scout Hall concertAfter we gather up all the wrapping paper and boxes, finish off the turkey and ham leftovers and put off taking down the tree and decorations for another week or maybe two, a question begins to form. What to do to ring in the new year? We have a fun...
-
-
A one and a two and a three ... bluegrass festival set for this week
Some folks like a smooth, jazzy sax riff. Some prefer a wailin' rock guitar. For others, give them a thumping drum beat.
But if lively fiddles, banjos and mandolins tickle your fancy, this week's Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is the place to be.
Bavarian Halle in Jackson, 225 Weiss Roadside Park, hosts the annual three-day festival, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and continues through Saturday, Jan. 20.
Bull and Tammy Harman organize the festival, and they have put together a lineup of nearly a dozen bluegrass bands. This year's festival will include an old-time gospel night (Thursday), with Revival Hour with Gilbert Humphrey, and then two full days of bluegrass favorites.
Bands scheduled to perform include King James Boys, The Hovis Brothers, The Gipsons, Ozark Strangers and Bull Harman and Friends.
While the music is the star attraction, the family-friendly, alcohol-free festival is as much about fellowship.
"It is like any event you go to, you get new friends and find old friends. You get to talk and visit and enjoy each other's company. You do a lot of picking, and get to pick with some great people. It's like having a birthday party. It is always something to remember," Harman told the Southeast Missourian.
For more information, including tickets, visit bootheelbluegrass.com or call Bull Harman at (314) 368-4418. Tickets are available on a daily or full-festival basis, and those 16 and younger get in free. Discounted tickets are available for church groups.
The Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is one of the many musical events that makes Southeast Missouri's music scene one of the region's most vibrant. Congratulations to the Harmans for putting together another exciting festival.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.