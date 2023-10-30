Discovery Playhouse has new leadership and updated exhibits

Editorial

There's new leadership at Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau.

For the last several years, Christa Weber would bring her children  now ages 15, 13 and 8  to the children's museum on Broadway. But she notes her first experience with the facility likely was before moving here four years ago from Festus, Missouri.

As of July 5, Weber serves as the executive director of Discovery Playhouse. The children's museum averages about 43,000 visitors a year and features numerous exhibits that engage children in both fun and educational ways. A recent Southeast Missourian story noted there are some refreshed exhibits, including a Critter Zone. This includes lizards, snakes and turtles. But if these critters aren't your thing, there's plenty more.

A grand opening celebration to mark the renovations is forthcoming, and the museum is also set to host several events. An adults-only Cocktails for a Cause will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15. A gingerbread house decorating event is to be held in early December. And a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause is set for Friday, Dec. 15.

Discovery Playhouse is a wonderful asset to Cape Girardeau, and with 40,000-plus people walking through its doors each year, it's certainly making an impact for the city and its downtown. If you haven't been recently, consider this your reminder to check it out. It's a special place for children to learn and have fun in a safe environment.

We wish new director Christa Weber well as she leads the museum forward.