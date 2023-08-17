Letter to the Editor

After reading recent e-newsletters from 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, I must respond. A few weeks ago, playing the patronizing game, he stated that Independence Day was "a time to reflect on what it means to live in the freest nation in the world". I sure hope the people in Switzerland got the message. You see, each year countries are ranked by their state of human freedom by the World Population Review. In case you think this is some left-wing communist publication, it was recognized by the Cato Institute, a right-wing think tank, as the "most comprehensive freedom index".

The U.S. currently ranks 15th freest country. Better than 150 lower ranked countries. But the party of Trump, DeSantis, Hawley and, yes, Jason Smith, seems hell-bent to further erode personal freedoms.

The latest e-newsletter, in guise of a poll, argues the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel was "to distract from ... Republicans' investigations into the Biden family's business dealings". Sounds like dirty tricks from Joe Biden.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

But wait.

1. President Trump appointed David Weiss to investigate the Hunter Biden case.

2. President Biden/DOJ retained Weiss to avoid any appearance of impropriety. (Weiss is a lifelong Republican.)

3. Last fall, more than 30 Republican senators, including Josh Hawley, wrote to attorney general Merrick Garland to request "...David C. Weiss be extended special counsel protections and authorities to conduct the Hunter Biden investigation".

4. Garland has now done what the Republican senators requested. The same Republicans are up in arms.

Hypocrisy? Let's Make America Honest Again.

PETER GORDON, Cape Girardeau