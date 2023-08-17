Make America honest again
After reading recent e-newsletters from 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, I must respond. A few weeks ago, playing the patronizing game, he stated that Independence Day was "a time to reflect on what it means to live in the freest nation in the world". I sure hope the people in Switzerland got the message. You see, each year countries are ranked by their state of human freedom by the World Population Review. In case you think this is some left-wing communist publication, it was recognized by the Cato Institute, a right-wing think tank, as the "most comprehensive freedom index".
The U.S. currently ranks 15th freest country. Better than 150 lower ranked countries. But the party of Trump, DeSantis, Hawley and, yes, Jason Smith, seems hell-bent to further erode personal freedoms.
The latest e-newsletter, in guise of a poll, argues the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel was "to distract from ... Republicans' investigations into the Biden family's business dealings". Sounds like dirty tricks from Joe Biden.
But wait.
1. President Trump appointed David Weiss to investigate the Hunter Biden case.
2. President Biden/DOJ retained Weiss to avoid any appearance of impropriety. (Weiss is a lifelong Republican.)
3. Last fall, more than 30 Republican senators, including Josh Hawley, wrote to attorney general Merrick Garland to request "...David C. Weiss be extended special counsel protections and authorities to conduct the Hunter Biden investigation".
4. Garland has now done what the Republican senators requested. The same Republicans are up in arms.
Hypocrisy? Let's Make America Honest Again.
PETER GORDON, Cape Girardeau
-
Column (8/17/23)How small donors have become dividing force in politicsThere's an approach to political questions that the conservative in me rebels against. Let's call it the "You can't have too much of a good thing" fallacy. Virtually every popular idea in American life has cheerleaders for this fallacy. You've...
-
Column (8/17/23)How Eric Adams vindicated immigration restrictionismThe public intellectual Irving Kristol famously said that the definition of a neoconservative is "a liberal who has been mugged by reality." By the same token, the definition of a convert to immigration restrictionism is a big-city mayor dealing...
-
Column (8/16/23)Why I'm teaching my son to meditateIt was my fifth-grade teacher, Sister Patricia, who first introduced me to meditation. She guided the whole class in a session where our focus was on God. A few years later my high school creative writing teacher would also use meditation in the...
-
Editorial (8/16/23)Congratulations to Danny Essner on Volunteer of the Year recognitionCape Girardeau's Danny Essner was recognized last month as the Volunteer of the Year by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc., a statewide not-for-profit focused on preservation-based economic development. If you've been in the area for any length of...
-
-
Column (8/15/23)Who will say no more to the current madness?Britain slept in the 1930s as an inevitable war with Hitler loomed. A lonely Winston Churchill had only a few courageous partners to oppose the appeasement and incompetence of his conservative colleague Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. One of the...
-
-
Editorial (8/14/23)Reasonable discussions on future of West Park MallReasonable people sometimes disagree. That scenario is playing out in Cape Girardeau as a group of local developers is asking for significant incentives to redevelop West Park Mall, and some in the city's business community question the requested...
-
Column (8/14/23)Let's talk about a radical budgetary changeFitch Ratings just downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating due in part to Congress's erosion in governance. Indeed, year after year, we see the same political theater unfold: last-minute deals, deficits and, all too often, the passage of...
-
Column (8/14/23)Hating Trump corrupts the liberal mediaHalf the country has no idea why the front page of Thursday's New York Post was so hilarious. That's because, thanks to the liberal media, half of the country still has no idea who Hunter Biden is, or why he is in trouble for raking in millions for...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/11/23)Babe Ruth World Series will be great event in Cape GirardeauThere's a significant event taking place in Cape Girardeau next week. The Babe Ruth World Series for 16- to 18-year-old players will be held in Cape Girardeau. The week-long tournament features some of the top teams and players in the world,...
-
Letter (8/10/23)Get creative on street repairsWhen the subject of discussion is street repairs in the City of Cape Girardeau, most in the community would agree: It's time for our mayor, city council members and city management to be creative and think outside the box to address this issue. Even...
-
Editorial (8/9/23)Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off week of fun, community impactEvery community has their marquee events. For Sikeston, Missouri, there are few that come close to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. The annual bull-riding, calf-roping and music-listening affair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will continue...
-
Editorial (8/7/23)Opportunities to serve your city through a board or commissionThere are many ways to serve your community. Not-for-profits. Church groups. Civic clubs. Even running for public office. Additionally, there's an opportunity some may not have previously considered: Serving on a local government board or...
-
-
Editorial (8/4/23)Cape Catfish looking to reel in championship of Prospect LeagueSoutheast Missourians love their baseball, and the Cape Catfish have not disappointed this year. In the first half of the Prospect League season, the Catfish rolled to not only a sizable Prairie Land Division lead but also a percentage-points lead...
-
Editorial (8/2/23)Editorial: Enjoy Missouri's 'Back-to-School' sales tax holiday this weekendWe're only a few weeks away from the start of a new school year for most of the area's students, and this weekend there's an opportunity to save on many key purchases with Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday". Starting Friday and continuing...
-
-
Editorial (7/31/23)University makes the right call in removing state champion treeA state champion tree on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus has been cut down due to safety reasons. The university recently announced the centuries-old state American beech tree had a non-curable root fungus. One of the tree's...
-
Editorial (7/28/23)Russian military's crimes against humanity cannot standIt's unclear what exactly prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine in February 2022. What is clear is that he is directing and allowing Russian troops to commit atrocities and war crimes against the...
-
Editorial (7/26/23)Upcoming events provide opportunity for fun while doing goodThere are a couple events on the schedule where attendees can enjoy a good time while also helping others in our community. The sixth annual Dancing with the Show Me Stars will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Show Me Center. Based on the...
-