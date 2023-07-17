Jackson FBLA earns honors at national conference
Raise your hand if you've ever said or heard a young person say, "Where will I use this in the 'real world?'"
Certainly there are topics in school that don't come up every day in many jobs, but the subject matter is important for an educated citizenry to know. And some classes just help a student think critically, which is definitely a marketable skill in the "real world".
The FBLA students at Jackson High School had the opportunity to put their knowledge and skills to good use recently when they won several prizes last month at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America held in Atlanta.
Nine high school students and two business teachers attended the conference, which includes 13,000 students and educators from across the country.
The Jackson students won fourth place in the Champion Chapter local chapter competition, recognizing their leadership efforts throughout the year.
Freshman Cody Conaway secured an eighth place honor in the Introduction to Information Technology competition. Emma Green, Micaela Shipley and Alivia Roach, members of the publication design team, finished 10th in their competition. And Roach and Alexis Skinner earned the Contributor level of the Business Achievement Awards program.
Congratulations to these students and their teachers on the success at the national conference. And credit to all the students in the area who are involved with FBLA at their school. FBLA teaches students valuable skills that will help them in their future education and career aspirations. We hope more students will engage with the organization, which provides fun opportunities while learning these important skills.
