News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Shared parenting best for kids
In 2020, Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation making April 26 Shared Parenting Day.
The significance of this day is enormous. April 26, 2018, was the day that Kentucky signed into law the first shared parenting law. This law allows and encourages both parents to stay actively involved with their children after divorce or separation. So instead of the default parenting plan of every other weekend, custody orders start with equal time for fit and willing parents, unless factors exist, and of course the judge still has discretion.
Since then two other states have enacted shared parenting laws, with many other states trying to do the same. Missouri is one of them.
Of course, children deserve great relationships with both parents and extended family. Equal shared care allows for these relationships and provides children with a sense of contentment, connectedness and much more social capital for successful lives.
On Wednesday, the 26th, I will be thankful to the many advocates for shared parenting. These advocates have worked tirelessly in state houses across this country. They bring awareness of this issue to legislators and to the public. Research affirms shared parenting, polling confirms citizens want shared care, and fatherless statistics are abhorrent. Shared parenting is obviously best for children, best for parents and best for society.
Linda Reutzel, National Parents Organization, Missouri Chair, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Column (4/25/23)The useful veneer of the aging DemocratPresident Joe Biden is now 80 years old. He will be 82 when he campaigns for the 2024 presidency -- and a clearly debilitated 86 should he be elected and fill out his second term. He has been in government for over a half-century. Former House...
-
-
Editorial (4/24/23)Local farmers markets kick off 2023 seasonThe 2023 farmers markets season has begun in Southeast Missouri. Area farmers markets are a good opportunity to pick up fresh produce, baked goods and other items from local merchants. But for many, the gatherings are as much about the experience as...
-
Column (4/24/23)Our wild kids have America on edgeViolent events in the last few days prove how edgy Americans are. A 16-year-old boy who knocked on the wrong door was shot through the glass by a scared old man. A cheerleader was shot because she pulled into the wrong driveway. Another person was...
-
-
The moderate dominating the 2024 raceBack in 2016, the most moderate Republican candidate in the race was Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who lost everywhere except his home state. Perhaps the most moderate candidate in the field as of this moment is Donald Trump. If you want a Republican who...
-
Garden memories and the love they germinateMy son placed seeds in the dirt one at a time while encouraging each of them to "grow, grow, grow!" Then, we went to a paint-and-bake pottery place. My son chose a small cactus and a miniature Eiffel Tower to paint. "To put in the garden," he told...
-
Open boarders bringing diseases to your neighborhoodReady for another pandemic? New York City's health commissioner announced last week that the influx of migrants from the southern border -- more than 50,000 to New York City alone in the past year -- is delivering contagious diseases, including...
-
Tim Scott and American exceptionalismRepublican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has announced the formation of an exploratory committee for his candidacy for president. You may have noticed that Scott is Black. We may ask, in this woke age of ours, the extent to which this matters in...
-
Editorial (4/21/23)Friends of the Park Day, Show Me Reptiles event highlight weekend eventsThe weather is warming up, flowers are blooming, and we are enjoying more sunlight in the evenings. There's certainly no shortage of things to do outdoors this time of year. If you enjoy working outdoors, we would invite you to consider...
-
Column (4/20/23)State of the City of Jackson 2023Many mayors give a state of the city address at the beginning of their new terms. I would like to provide a few state of Jackson comments. During the last eight years I have been mayor, the Board of Aldermen and city staff have accomplished a lot,...
-
Column (4/20/23)Crime follows national trends in the US, but it requires local solutionsWe live in a moment when everyone seems compelled to talk about national trends and systemic problems. There are plenty of reasons for this. Politicians in Washington, Republicans and Democrats alike, think Washington should call the shots....
-
Editorial (4/19/23)Adult and Teen Challenge to build transition dormAdult and Teen Challenge Mid-America held its annual banquet over the weekend at the Show Me Center. The faith-based drug rehabilitation program helps men overcome the struggle of addiction. The Christian ministry has an impressive track record of...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/17/23)Congratulations to Polivick, Brunke at Cape's Public WorksA longtime city leader will retire this summer, and another who has served in a couple different roles in Cape Girardeau city government will take the helm of an important department. Stan Polivick has been on staff with the City of Cape Girardeau...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/14/23)Editorial: Next Project recognizes students doing big things in communityEvery day, you'll find at least one story in the Southeast Missouri about young people doing impressive things in this community. From sports to the arts and academics to community engagement projects, it's all really impressive. In recent years, a...
-
Editorial (4/12/23)Seven Cape County families recognized as Missouri Century FarmsThere was a short business item in the Southeast Missourian last month we think deserves to be highlighted. The Missouri Century Farms program honors those whose families have owned a farm in the state for 100 or more consecutive years. In its 2022...
-
Editorial (4/10/23)Editorial: A community rallies after deadly tornado rips through Bollinger CountyWe're accustomed to severe weather in the Midwest. It's not uncommon for tornado watches and warnings to be issued. We get text alerts and push notifications on our phones. Watch weather reports on television and online. And head to the basement...
-
Editorial (4/8/23)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/5/23)Cairo grocery store project could help jumpstart communityAsk economic developers what a community needs to grow, and the answers will focus on various types of infrastructure. Traditional -- highways, rail/river access, power and water. Educational -- good elementary and secondary schools, higher...
-
Editorial (4/3/23)Junior Music Festival celebrates 30 years in CapeFor several decades, music students have performed in Cape Girardeau as part of the Junior Music Festival. The event allows students, ages 18 and younger, to demonstrate their skills and musicianship in front of a judge and receive a rating. Each...
-