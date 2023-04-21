Friends of the Park Day, Show Me Reptiles event highlight weekend events
The weather is warming up, flowers are blooming, and we are enjoying more sunlight in the evenings. There's certainly no shortage of things to do outdoors this time of year.
If you enjoy working outdoors, we would invite you to consider participating in the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up on Saturday, April 22. The annual event is an opportunity for volunteers to help beautify Cape Girardeau's parks by planting flowers and picking up trash. The volunteer support means the city can direct staff time to larger projects.
Cape Girardeau is blessed with 26 parks and several historic sites. Capaha Park has received much of the attention in recent years with the dredging of the pond, new playground equipment, a bathroom atop Cherry Hill and other projects. It's nearing completion. Many people enjoy this park, among others, on a daily basis. Whether it's walking the trail, taking in a baseball game, enjoying the splash pad or attending a family function at one of the pavilions, the park is a big asset and well used.
Saturday's Friends of the Parks Day starts at 8:30 a.m. at Capaha Park Shelter No. 3. You can register on site or ahead of time by calling (573) 339-6340 or emailing bdavis@cityofcape.org. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last and lunch. The event will go from 9 a.m. to noon.
Another interesting event this weekend is Show Me Reptiles at the Osage Centre. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre. Formerly referred to as Show Me Snakes, the event travels around the state teaching attendees about cold-blooded reptiles. It's the first time for the show to be in Cape Girardeau.
There will be ball pythons, geckos, boas, reticulated pythons, among other animals. Those interested will also have an opportunity to make purchases.
Tickets are available at showmesnakes.com/missouri. Children 12 and under receive free admission, and teachers, first responders and the military can purchase 50% off tickets.
To learn about other events, check out semoevents.com and Page 2 of the Southeast Missourian.
Comments
-
Column (4/20/23)State of the City of Jackson 2023Many mayors give a state of the city address at the beginning of their new terms. I would like to provide a few state of Jackson comments. During the last eight years I have been mayor, the Board of Aldermen and city staff have accomplished a lot,...
-
Column (4/20/23)Crime follows national trends in the US, but it requires local solutionsWe live in a moment when everyone seems compelled to talk about national trends and systemic problems. There are plenty of reasons for this. Politicians in Washington, Republicans and Democrats alike, think Washington should call the shots....
-
Column (4/19/23)Getting the IRS off the backs of hardworking familiesEvery April when Americans file their taxes, they're reminded just how much of their hard-earned money goes straight into Uncle Sam's pocket. On top of that, they have the added headache of having to worry that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
-
Editorial (4/19/23)Adult and Teen Challenge to build transition dormAdult and Teen Challenge Mid-America held its annual banquet over the weekend at the Show Me Center. The faith-based drug rehabilitation program helps men overcome the struggle of addiction. The Christian ministry has an impressive track record of...
-
Column (4/19/23)DeSantis presidential campaign far from overThe Ron DeSantis presidential campaign sure was good while it lasted. The conventional wisdom has turned so decidedly against the Florida governor that he's getting buried a couple of months before he even announces. There's flaming out on the...
-
-
Column (4/18/23)The Biden 10-step plan for global chaosWhy is French President Emmanuel Macron cozying up to China while trashing his oldest ally, the United States? Why is there suddenly talk of discarding the dollar as the global currency? Why are Japan and India shrugging that they cannot follow the...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/17/23)Congratulations to Polivick, Brunke at Cape's Public WorksA longtime city leader will retire this summer, and another who has served in a couple different roles in Cape Girardeau city government will take the helm of an important department. Stan Polivick has been on staff with the City of Cape Girardeau...
-
Column (4/17/23)The slippery slope of the Second AmendmentIn order to develop solutions to mass shootings in this country, we must first establish a foundation of fact that everyone can agree on. Yes, I'm talking about the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. A question I often get in...
-
Column (4/17/23)Save the planet from a President NewsomMy governor, Gavin Newsom, has finally found an excuse to get out of the state he's been tyrannizing for the last three years. He's going around to red states like Florida, telling them how they're the ones that are doing everything wrong. While...
-
-
-
-
Column (4/15/23)The Fed has more than a 'credibility' problemI have heard some people say that the Federal Reserve has a credibility problem. The agency missed the biggest inflation spike since the 1980s, was slow to start rolling back pandemic policies and failed to spot the risks that some banks, such as...
-
Editorial (4/14/23)Editorial: Next Project recognizes students doing big things in communityEvery day, you'll find at least one story in the Southeast Missouri about young people doing impressive things in this community. From sports to the arts and academics to community engagement projects, it's all really impressive. In recent years, a...
-
Editorial (4/12/23)Seven Cape County families recognized as Missouri Century FarmsThere was a short business item in the Southeast Missourian last month we think deserves to be highlighted. The Missouri Century Farms program honors those whose families have owned a farm in the state for 100 or more consecutive years. In its 2022...
-
Editorial (4/10/23)Editorial: A community rallies after deadly tornado rips through Bollinger CountyWe're accustomed to severe weather in the Midwest. It's not uncommon for tornado watches and warnings to be issued. We get text alerts and push notifications on our phones. Watch weather reports on television and online. And head to the basement...
-
Editorial (4/8/23)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/5/23)Cairo grocery store project could help jumpstart communityAsk economic developers what a community needs to grow, and the answers will focus on various types of infrastructure. Traditional -- highways, rail/river access, power and water. Educational -- good elementary and secondary schools, higher...
-
Editorial (4/3/23)Junior Music Festival celebrates 30 years in CapeFor several decades, music students have performed in Cape Girardeau as part of the Junior Music Festival. The event allows students, ages 18 and younger, to demonstrate their skills and musicianship in front of a judge and receive a rating. Each...
-
-
Editorial (3/31/23)Editorial: Palm Sunday offers opportunity to understand the power of the GospelThis weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday. It's an important week for Christians to honor the life of Christ, his sacrifice and resurrection, and the eternal hope provided through His gift...
-
Editorial (3/29/23)Editorial: Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri; go voteThis is not a presidential election year. Its not even a mid-term year. But on Tuesday, April 4, voters in Missouri will head to the polls. And make no mistake, this election is important. While national media places much importance on our...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.