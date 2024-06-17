Capahas Baseball: Celebrating the legacy of America's oldest semi-pro team

Editorial

Southeast Missourian file

The Capahas baseball team, a cornerstone of Cape Girardeau's sports history, has announced its closure after an impressive 130-year run. Founded in 1894, the Capahas were the oldest semi-pro amateur baseball team in existence, providing a platform for countless players to showcase their talents.

The Bolen family has been instrumental in the team's longevity and success. Jess Bolen, who served as manager for 50 years and most recently as general manager, dedicated much of his life to the Capahas. His leadership and commitment were pivotal in maintaining the team's competitive edge and fostering a sense of community.

Mary Bolen, Jess's late wife, played a crucial role behind the scenes. She tirelessly raised funds, organized events, and ensured that both Capahas players and their opponents were well-fed following games. Her contributions were vital to the team's operations and community engagement.

Tom Bolen, a former player, took over managing the team when his father transitioned to general manager. His experience as a player and his dedication to the team's legacy helped sustain the Capahas' competitive spirit and camaraderie.

The Capahas had a competitive history, regularly playing in the National Baseball Congress World Series. But beyond the wins on the field, the team provided a platform for players to advance their careers. Some went on to play professionally, while others had outstanding collegiate careers. For all, the team offered a valuable opportunity to play competitive summer baseball, honing their skills and fostering a love for the game.

Since the team's founding in 1894, the Capahas have been a symbol of baseball tradition and community spirit in Cape Girardeau. Their presence has left an indelible mark on the local culture.

The legacy of the Capahas will be remembered fondly for years to come. We're grateful to all the coaches, players, sponsors and fans who made this a special part of Cape Girardeau history for 130 years.

And to the Bolen family: A job well done. Thank you especially.