Our GOP lawmakers

Letter to the Editor

Confronting our Republican legislators about their dismal job performance is a frustrating exercise in futility. They have no shame. Instead, I turn to you: neighbors, friends, coworkers, employers and community leaders. Why do you continue to elect ineffective, cynical and divisive politicians to represent us in the various levels of government?

What is it about the MO-8 being the poorest, least educated and unhealthiest congressional district in Missouri that compels you to reelect Rep. Jason Smith? Does Sen. Holly Rehder proselytizing the Bible while gleefully crafting legislation that discriminates against vulnerable children inspire you? Did you stand in solidarity with Sen. Josh Hawley as he smugly pumped his fist at the Jan. 6 insurrectionists?

Will defunding public schools and making laws that strip women of their humanity increase property values, attract young families to our state, and adequately educate future employees? Where are the Realtors Associations and the chambers of commerce on all of this?

We live in a red state. I get it. You're going to vote Republican no matter what. But does it have to be these Republicans?

We deserve better.

RICK VANDEVEN, Chaffee, Missouri