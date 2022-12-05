Cape surgeon returns from medical mission trip

Editorial

We're blessed in this country to have access to high quality medical care. You get a real understanding of hardship, however, when you go overseas. Many do not have the financial means to access care, and oftentimes care is simply not available.

Recently, Dr. Bruce Jones, a cardiothoracic surgeon from Cape Girardeau, took an eight-day medical mission trip to Tanzania. Jones performed surgeries on patients dealing with rheumatic heart conditions, and the procedures also served as training for other surgeons and medical personnel at the hospital on site.

Jones told the Southeast Missourian this hospital was the only one in the country that does heart surgery.

"My impetus is to teach them some minimally invasive techniques," Jones said. "So, we try to alleviate any potential infections that can happen with big incisions."

This was not the first trip to Tanzania for Jones, who said he often seeks other medical personnel to join him.

"They're more than welcome to reach out to me," Jones said. "We need anesthesiologists, perfusionists and physician assistants. I'm more than willing to make a connection with Madaktari-Africa or CardioStart, or even coordinate a trip with them."

We know Dr. Jones is not the only health care professional in the area to participate in a medical mission trip. We commend all those who volunteer their time and expertise. If you plan to participate in an upcoming medical mission, please let us know. These are compelling stories worth sharing with the community. Send our newsroom a note at news@semissourian.com or call (573) 388-3620.

Thank you to Dr. Jones for sharing his experience. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, his experience underlines yet more reasons we have to be grateful.