SEMO District Fair makes return to Arena Park this week

Editorial

The SEMO District Fair is one of Cape Girardeau's iconic events.

The eight days of festivities are filled with food, rides, animals, vendors and grandstand entertainment. It's also a great place to see old friends as summer ends and a hint of fall weather makes its way into Southeast Missouri.

Along with all the food, fun and entertainment, the fair is a big operation that typically produces about $750,000 in revenue and draws huge crowds from around the region. There are also several not-for-profits that work the week-plus event and generate funds for important projects.

New this year are enhanced security measures to keep fairgoers and workers safe. Attendees will be scanned by metal detectors. Weapons, including concealed weapons, are prohibited. Fairgoers are encouraged to arrive earlier to get through security in a timely manner.

Grandstand entertainment for the rest of the week includes: Heartland Idol Finals (7 p.m. today), CAIN/Jordan St. Cyr (7 p.m. Tuesday), The Steel Woods and Casey Donahew (7 p.m. Wednesday), Blues Traveler (7 p.m. Thursday), night two of Auto Tire & Parts NAPA Dual Demo Derby (6 p.m. Friday) and Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series (7 p.m. Friday). Tickets are available online at www.semofair.com.

We always enjoy fair week and hope you'll make your way out to Arena Park this week to enjoy the festivities.