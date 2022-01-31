Editorial: Snow day video provides a few laughs

Editorial

Screenshot

Neil Glass isn't going to win "The Voice" anytime soon, but we give the superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District credit for his acting abilities and effort.

The district released its annual "snow day" video recently, which is highly entertaining. If you're not familiar with the concept, each year the Cape Girardeau School District takes a popular song and changes the lyrics to announce school has been closed because of inclement weather. It's always well done and funny, typically at the expense of Glass.

This year's song was parodied to Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling," and Glass was dressed as Star-Lord from "Guardians of the Galaxy." The concept was based on the TV show "America's Got Talent," with Glass starring in a couple other roles. The video was produced by the Career and Technology Center's Randy McWilson with support from students. Kristin Tallent, communications director for the Cape Girardeau School District, told the Southeast Missourian students are playing a huge role in the production of these videos, putting the skills they are learning from McWilson into practice.

Previous years' videos featured parodies to songs "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake, "Ice, Ice, Baby" by Vanilla Ice, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons.

If you haven't watched this year's video, which has been viewed more than 10,000 times as of Friday, it can be below.

Hats off to Glass, McWilson and the team of students for finding creative ways each year to announce the first snow day of the year. This is a smart way to engage students in a learning process with real-world application. The bonus: It provides more than a few laughs, something we could all use more of these days.