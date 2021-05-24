The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha Field
The boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season.
The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect League Championship. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. College and high school sports were canceled in the spring, but the Catfish had hoped to play an abbreviated schedule later in the summer. With several teams unable to play because of pandemic lockdowns, the Prospect League was forced to cancel the season.
Thankfully, sports have returned and the Catfish are ready to kick off another successful campaign.
A couple observations about the team and environment at Capaha Field. Catfish management put together a talented team in 2019, led on the field by manager Steve Larkin. It was competitive baseball and fun to watch. These are talented players who play an exciting brand of baseball.
Its more than baseball, however. For some in 2019, going to a game was entirely about the entertainment value and social experience. From on-field promotions to concerts on the plaza to food and drink options and a home run deck in right field, there were plenty of things to keep fans entertained. The cost of tickets wasnt prohibitive. And there was a fun community feel to the entire experience.
The Southeast Missourian will have plenty of Catfish coverage this summer in print and online at www.semoball.com/catfish. From game stories to columns and photo galleries, well have the team covered from the time they arrive in town until championship night. Special thanks to River Eagle Distributing for sponsoring our Catfish coverage.
The season kicks off Thursday when the team goes on the road to play the Alton River Dragons. The home opener is at 7:05 p.m. Friday when the Catfish take on the OFallon Hoots at Capaha Field.
We are excited for another exciting summer of Catfish baseball and look forward to seeing you at the ballpark.
