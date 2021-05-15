Biden takes action

-
Birth dearth about values, not economicsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that births in the USA reached another historic low in 2020. For the sixth consecutive year, the birth rate dropped -- this time by 4%. The average annual drop in the five previous years was...
-
Biden administration is mocking ancient wisdomHuman nature stays the same across time and space. That is why there used to be predictable political, economic and social behavior that all countries understood. The supply of money governs inflation. Print it without either greater productivity or...
-
Deterrence method might discourage cyberattacksThe Colonial Pipeline, which provides roughly 45% of the East Coast's oil, gas and jet fuel, was hacked last week by a group called DarkSide. The cyberattack forced the pipeline owners to shut down operations, leading to long gas lines in many...
-
Editorial (5/14/21)A few words of wisdom for the class of 2021Graduation season has begun in Southeast Missouri with many students high school and college set to walk across the platform this weekend. Chaffee High School held its ceremony Thursday evening. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran and Scott City are...
-
Column (5/14/21)Uncle Sam's lack of leadership on debt cannot be ignoredIm always amazed to hear people say the national debt doesnt matter because interest rates are low. Yet, its a common refrain on the left and sometimes on the right. The next step in that line of thinking is that if accumulating debt is so cheap,...
-
-
Letter (5/13/21)Raising awareness for two issuesMay is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month. In 2014, I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle...
-
-
Column (5/12/21)Biden, other politicians use competition as marketing toolIn his address to Congress last month, President Biden used some variant of "compete" a dozen times. "We're in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century," Biden said. "We're at a great inflection point in history." Chinese...
-
Editorial (5/12/21)Tunes at Twilight returns Friday nightOld Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year's summer concert series has a new venue as work continues on Cape Girardeau's new City Hall, otherwise known as the...
-
Column (5/11/21)Cape Girardeau is investing millions in city street repairsOur citizens have wisely supported our Transportation Trust Fund for over 25 years. We are currently into TTF-6, approved in 2020 which began collecting funds as of Jan. 1, 2021. I was a member of the committee that proposed to the voters TTF-1 in...
-
Column (5/11/21)You got to pray just to make it todayPresident Joseph Biden mentions his Catholic faith frequently. We've heard him cite both Pope and Saint Francis. At his inauguration, he ran through a litany of promises about love, healing and decency, and other things no one could object to,...
-
Editorial (5/10/21)A salute to nurses on National Nurses WeekThis week we celebrate key professionals in the health care industry who play a vital role in the delivery of care: Nurses. Its National Nurses Week, and in the Tuesday edition of the Southeast Missourian youll find several stories about these...
-
Column (5/10/21)Facebook's speech policies are absurdIt is said medieval scholastic philosophers debated how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. If so, they didnt have anything on the amorphous and tendentious deliberations of Facebook regarding who is allowed to post on its social network,...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (5/5/21)Editorial: Praying for our country, leaders on National Day of PrayerThe National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday with gatherings around the country, including in this area. Established in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman, the National Day of Prayer calls on people to intercede on...
-
-
Editorial (5/3/21)Finalists for fall, winter sports announced for 8th annual Semoball AwardsLast week, 105 finalists from 13 sports categories were announced for this years Semoball Awards, the areas top award show for high school sports. The fall and winter sports categories are football offense, football defense, boys soccer, boys...
-
Editorial (4/30/21)Permanent daylight saving time makes senseIf you're not a fan of switching clocks twice a year, you may appreciate legislation moving through the Missouri General Assembly that would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent in the Show Me State. If fully agreed to and signed by the...
-
-
Editorial (4/28/21)Editorial: SEMO native Robert Knodell takes on key state government roleRobert Knodell, the deputy chief of staff to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, was recently named acting director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. Knodell, who's been quarterbacking much of the COVID-19 response for the governor, is...
-
-
Editorial (4/26/21)Editorial: Welcome to Kenny Haskin Cape Girardeau's next city managerThe ninth city manager in Cape Girardeau history was introduced to media Thursday at a news conference held in the councils chambers. Kenneth Haskin, most recently of Texarkana, Arkansas, was selected after an extensive search to fill the position...
-
Editorial (4/24/21)Cape, Jackson cancel cleanup day for parks due to weather but offer alternativesThis weekend was supposed to be an opportunity for volunteers to help clean up the parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. But anticipated rain on Saturday has led organizers of both events to cancel. Still, there are ways to help out when it stops...
-
-
Letter (4/20/21)Risking Missourians' health careThe Missouri legislature returned from its annual spring break and wasted no time putting the health care of almost 1 million Missourians in jeopardy. The Senate recently added an anti-birth control amendment to a mandatory Medicaid spending bill,...
-
Biden takes action
David Limbaugh's most recent sermon got one thing right in his diatribe -- former President Trump is to be recognized for the fast rollout of vaccine. But if he deserves kudos for that, he also must accept the blame for the lives lost by his lies about the dangers of COVID. Remember, he knew how bad it was (listen again to his call to Bob Woodward).
Instead of manufacturing a crisis about COVID, President Biden has done what Trump should have done -- taken the crisis on with full effort. The numbers who have been vaccinated will eventually lead to the hopeful end of this crisis. As to his concern over debt, President Biden did what Trump would not -- provided help to the lower and middle class from the effects of this pandemic.
David's belated concern about debt rings hollow when you consider the massive debt -- over a trillion dollars -- that his tax cut for the wealthy cost. Fear is created by unknown dangers and no plans to meet it. That is the definition of the Trump presidency. When he had both houses, did he provide his new health plan? Did he reduce the costs of medicines for seniors? Did he pass a plan to fix our infrastructure? No, it has been President Biden who is meeting these problems, offering plans, and hope, as opposed to the mess of the Trump presidency. Instead of spending his hours tweeting how wonderful he was, like his predecessor, our current president is taking action.
MICHAEL H. MAGUIRE, Cape Girardeau