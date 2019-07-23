Editorial
Jackson's slice of Americana happens this week
This is the week for Jackson Homecomers, the down-home annual festival that takes place in the streets of Uptown Jackson.
Jackson has changed quite a bit over the years, but Homecomers is rooted in tradition, and is a reminder of days gone by.
Rides for the kids, food to raise money for local organizations, and some entertainment thrown in the mix.
The festival kicks off tonight at 6 with the Jackson Municipal Band and a presentation to Vietnam veterans; then the Bob Hope USO Show at 8.
Every night there will be live entertainment of some sort and an attendance drawing.
Perhaps most of all, Homecomers is a great place to see people you may have not seen in a while. So whether you're from Jackson or another town in the area, take some time to go to Homecomers. There is no cost to get in.
Make some time to go participate in a slice of Americana, Jackson's Homecomers.
Comments
More to explore
-
Editorial (7/23/19)Jackson's slice of Americana happens this weekThis is the week for Jackson Homecomers, the down-home annual festival that takes place in the streets of Uptown Jackson. Jackson has changed quite a bit over the years, but Homecomers is rooted in tradition, and is a reminder of days gone by. Rides...
-
-
-
Column (7/23/19)They asked: "Do you think Trump is a racist?""Do you think Trump is a racist?" I was asked twice last week. Several others engaged me in conversation about the president's "racism." The short answer is no. I do not believe the president is a racist any more than the celebs who were in love...
-
Editorial (7/22/19)Oran celebrates 150 years of community, historyThe town of Oran celebrated its 150th birthday over the weekend. The town hosted a community prayer service and a festival with live music, a cornhole tournament, a dance party and more. Oran has an interesting history. As reported by Joshua...
-
-
Column (7/20/19)The $75K church outreach you might not know aboutThis area is blessed with many churches and faith-based ministries. They do important work feeding the hungry (with both food and the Gospel), providing clothes, shelter and other needed items and services. They stand in the gap, showing God's...
-
Editorial (7/19/19)A small step, a giant leap; remembering the moon landingThe words will be etched forever in history. "One small step for man. One giant leap for mankind." If you were alive when those words were spoken, you remember exactly where you were. It's a moment frozen in time; a feat accomplished 50 years ago...
-
Letter (7/19/19)Join bicentennial painting projectDo you know a boy or girl who loves dinosaurs? Do you love dinosaurs? Come to Painted Wren Art Gallery and become part of Missouri history by participating in something you and they will always remember. Barb Bailey and I, Painted Wren Art Gallery...
-
-
Editorial (7/18/19)Richbourg played key role in city over last 30-plus yearsOne of the many jobs that our reporters at the Southeast Missourian do and have done over the years is explain how our local governments are spending their money. In order to inform our readers, we have to have this data available to us, and have to...
-
-
Column (7/17/19)Trump is wrong to constantly attack othersAt lunch the other day, a good friend of mine explained he stays away from the national news, and he's all the happier for it. He no longer watches the cable news channels, and he's deleted all but one of the national newspaper apps he used to have...
-
Letter (7/17/19)Feral hogs proposal is importantMissouri has a big problem with feral hogs. They damage natural resources, destroy crops and pastures, carry disease, and threaten wildlife and livestock. That will get worse unless we do something different. The L-A-D Foundation and Pioneer Forest...
-
-
Editorial (7/16/19)Athletes steal the show: thanks to all involved in Semoball AwardsWe were honored and pleased to host the Sixth Annual Semoball Awards show Saturday night, recognizing the best of the best high school athletes from all across the Southeast Missouri region. Semoball.com is a regional sports website that involves...
-
Editorial (7/15/19)River Campus announces shows in year of transitionSome may have been disappointed to see the River Campus discontinue its touring shows, but the end of one era will usher in new opportunities. Local university performing arts students, which are growing in number, will get the chance to put on...
-
Column (7/13/19)South Cape church, pastor can play important role in area's redevelopmentThere are the beginnings of something special in Cape Girardeau's South side. And one of the figures who could find himself in the middle of it is the Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr., pastor of LighthouseCape. You might know LighthouseCape by its previous...
-
Editorial (7/12/19)Center Junction: To close or not to close? Good questionIf you live in Jackson and go to Cape Girardeau frequently, or vice versa, you're probably already making plans on how to avoid the upcoming demolition and reconstruction of the Center Junction interchange. Some 20,000 cars travel that section of...
-
-
Editorial (7/11/19)Thanks to Pannier for years of service at Nell HolcombAfter 13 years as the superintendent of the school he attended as a child, Darryl Pannier is retiring from the Nell Holcomb School. Pannier returned to the district in 2006, returning home to the rural Cape Girardeau County school. He plans to golf...
-
Column (7/10/19)A Fourth of July secret for next year: Best place to watch fireworksThis year the fireworks at Arena Park launched with a boom and two explosions of fire, sending a heat wave into the crowd and black mushroom clouds into the night. The crowd, surprised by the hot wind, gasped -- and one of the best fireworks shows...
-
Fourth of July protests just more anti-Trump anticsThe Fourth of July is supposed to be fun, isn't it? Fun and reflective. We get together with family and friends, barbecue, watch fireworks, listen to Lee Greenwood sing "Proud to Be an American." But something has changed. What I once observed as a...
-
Common Pleas Courthouse does not need to be City HallIn referencing the 2009 Strategic Plan for downtown Cape and the update of 2017, you find, and I quote, "a clear vision for civic leaders to guide the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri." Also quoting, "The many assets of downtown Cape...
-
Editorial (7/9/19)Hospitals come together on Community Health Needs AssessmentLocal hospitals are working on plans to specifically address health needs determined by a recent joint study. Overall results of the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment were presented recently at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's...
-
Recognizing efforts; renew capital improvements taxCouncilman Victor Gunn attended his last meeting on July 1, having to resign due to moving out of Ward 3. We thanked him for his dedication and service to the people of Cape Girardeau. Victor deferred that praise to our city's employees. He...
-
-
Column (7/6/19)Blair Moran exemplifies the spirit of AmericaThursday evening's Fourth of July program in Cape Girardeau was a touching tribute to America filled with patriotic tunes from the municipal band, recognition of our local veterans and the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America award...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: